Pet of the Week

Eagle is a make, 2-year-old black and white Siberian Husky and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Eagle has been at the shelter for 34 days and is looking for a new home. He is very super sweet and playful and loves to be around other dogs and does well in play groups at the shelter. He is netured and up to date on all his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
