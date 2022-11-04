Pet of the Week

Gwen is a female, 11-month-old black and white American Staffordshire terrier mix is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Gwen has been at the shelter for 33 days and an outgoing girl who likes to play. She is is spayed and up to date on all her vaccinations and is ready to go home today. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
