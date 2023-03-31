Pet of the Week

Jewel is a female, 3-year-old white and tan pit bull mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Jewel has been at the shelter for 15 days and is looking for a new home. She knows basic commands like sit, down and shake. She is a great family dog and does well with children and loves to play. She is up to date on all her vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
