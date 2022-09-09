Pet of the Week

Socrates is a male, 2-year-old tan and black German shepherd mix and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This bundle of energy is looking for a new home. He is energetic, friendly and likes to play. He is already neutered and up to date on all his vaccinations and can go home today. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Construction to begin on Tracy Hills’ first school
- Police Log: Homeless woman at park exposes herself to students at North School
- Heat wave to continue through Friday
- Death notices, Sept. 2
- Downtown leader remembered as humble, passionate advocate
- It’s a week of sad goodbyes to prominent citizens
- Jags take down the Wolf Pack 40-21
- Police Log: Man dies from injuries from Saturday motorcycle crash on Corral Hollow Road
- Apartments, mixed use, planned for southern end of Mountain House
- Abercrombie is city employee of the month
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 25
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 30
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.