Editor,
I'm very concerned over the boldness of PG&E's driving up rates and huge bills, especially on gas charges. In my home the ONLY item that uses gas is the hot water heater. We have a new energy-efficient heater, less than a year old. This heater is always on the lowest setting possible.
My bill used to be $49 a month. Then they started dividing our monthly bill between two months, 15 days of one month and the remainder of a full month. This bill reflected two times the taxes and surcharges. This bill would be about $92. The next time I got my bill it was for $355.78 and only for a 30-day bill.
I had PG&E come out, pointing out the fact I only have a pilot light using gas. He inspected and said he did not have any answers. He also mentioned that the box at the end of the street on the pole is supposed to be reading everybody's meters on the block. How can this be? I am not using gas for anything else. Are they adding all gas on the block and dividing it by the houses? Because there is absolutely no way we are using gas for anything else in our home, it's all electric.
So for 3 months the bills have been closer to $400 now. And we have not increased our hot water dial. What can we do? I can't afford this outrageous amount monthly. Is it because they are against green energy-related programs or something? I can't be the only one suffering these high increases.
Mary Andrade, Tracy
