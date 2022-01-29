Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced that Tracy will be host to one of nine new battery energy projects that together will hold approximately 1,600 megawatts across the state.
The location of the battery storage site is near the intersection of Patterson Pass and Midway roads, just across the Alameda County line to the west of Tracy. The PG&E Tesla Substation is nearby the planned battery storage system site.
A news release from PG&E said with addition of these new projects they will have contracts with energy storage systems that will give them capacity to store more than 3,330 megawatts by 2024.
All nine projects will feature lithium-ion battery storage technology with each having a 4-hour discharge duration.
PG&E has a 15-year Resource Adequacy agreement with each of the nine battery storage projects to ensure that there will be sufficient resources available to serve electric demand under all but the most extreme conditions.
The large-scale battery systems will participate in the California Independent System Operator markets providing energy and support service such as operating as a reserve to provide enough energy supply to meet the demand of the power grid managed by California ISO.
NextEra Energy Resources Development LLC will have the Kola Energy Storage project outside Tracy. The site will be a 275-megawatt stand-alone, transmission-connected storage site scheduled to be online by June 2024.
Other cities selected in California for battery storage systems are Beaumont, Mojave, , Moss Landing, Nipomo, Poway, Rialto, Santa Clarita and Vacaville.
The energy from the battery storage systems would come online between 2023 and 2026 to support California’s greenhouse gas reduction policy and to replace electricity generation from the retirement of Southern California natural gas plants and PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant.
The nine projects will require approval from the California Public Utilities Commission.
