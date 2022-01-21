In his climb to the top of the motorsports world, Matthew Philpott begins 2022 with new challenges as a new member of one of NASCAR’s top teams.
Next month he takes part in American auto racing’s premiere event, the Daytona 500, as the interior mechanic/tire specialist for Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 car out of Joe Gibbs Racing from Huntersville, N.C.
Hamlin is already a three-time Daytona 500 champion. The race on Feb. 20 in Daytona Beach, Fla., kicks off the NASCAR Cup Series, which includes 37 races through November. Hamlin placed third in the series last year, and this year Philpott will be there as the team make a run for the series championship.
While the Daytona 500 is just the start of the series, the race stands alone at the top of NASCAR competition.
“It’s one of the crown jewels that, as a driver, as a crew guy, as a kid who loves the sport growing up, when you think about it, it’s a blessing and dream to win,” Philpott said. “To win it would be the biggest box to check off in my career, by far.”
Philpott has experienced Daytona 500 competition twice before, first as a crew member with Ty Dillon’s No. 95 car out of Richard Childress Racing in 2016, and again in 2019 with Jimmie Johnson of Hendrick Motorsports in 2019.
Coincidentally, those were two of the three years, 2020 is the other, that Hamlin won the race. Philpott is confident the team can do it again.
“This is the No. 11 FedEx Toyota Camry. This is Denny Hamlin. He can win any week. There’s no race track that this guy can’t go to and perform and win,” Philpott said.
It’s a goal he dreamed of as a teenager working with his family’s racing crew out of Tracy, where previous generations gave him his foundation for a career as an auto racing professional.
“I would never be where I am right now racing-wise were it not for my family. My grandfather John, my dad David, my brother Justin, my cousin Ryan. The list goes on,” he said.
“You’re only as good as the people around you, and I’ve been blessed with the right amount of people named Philpott that have taught me the way to do it. They’ve been by my side and supported me the whole time.”
David Philpott said his sons continue to build on the family’s racing legacy. While Matthew works with the top NASCAR teams, younger brother Justin continues racing locally and winning championships at Stockton 99 Speedway. The family also has a history of winning races and series titles at Altamont Raceway near Tracy, a track that is no longer active for auto racing.
David said that Matthew was about 12 years old when he first developed his interest in race cars. He quickly gravitated toward the mechanical end of the racing as it was a way to earn money, setting the stage for his future career.
“He’s trying to work his way all the way to the top,” David said, adding that the profession has always motivated his son. “He’s a go-getter. You give him a project and he gets it done.”
David said the family will visit Matt when the NASCAR circuit comes to nearby tracks, like in Las Vegas or Phoenix. The NASCAR Cup Series will also come to Sonoma on June 12 of this year.
David described the NASCAR teams that Matt has been with for the past several years entirely different from the family’s local operation, with dozens of people contributing to getting a car ready for race day.
“Back there that’s a professional-run organization. It’s not your backyard guys like us having weekend fun. There’s so much behind the scenes that you don’t ever see,” he said.
“I hung out at the shop and I was amazed at the equipment they have,” he said, adding that any shop will have multiple engines, transmissions, and just about any other component of a car available to install or swap out to create a machine for peak performance.
Matthew didn’t pursue an auto racing career right away after he graduated from Tracy High in 2004. He showed talent as a baseball player, playing for two years at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo and then taking a scholarship to play at at Lambuth University in Jackson, Tennessee. He didn’t see a future for himself in pro baseball, though.
“I was in between jobs, and the whole time my brother and my dad were still racing, so it was still in my back pocket,” he said.
He began to build a resume with NASCAR professionals. His first connection was Junior Joiner, a crew chief for Matt Crafton of ThorSport Racing, who the Philpotts had raced with in California.
“He had called me and said they were starting a third team in Sandusky Ohio, and was I interested in coming to work there. I was in a position in my life where I didn’t have a wife or children and I could move, and racing for a living wasn’t a bad deal. He said, ‘Come on out here for a couple weeks and try it out,’ and I never moved home.”
That was in 2011. He met his wife, Brooke, in 2013 and started a family while moving among other NASCAR teams, including Richard Childress Racing, Hendrick Motorsports and then Joe Gibbs Racing in 2020, working with driver Harrison Burton.
“This year, being in the company for a couple years, they moved me up to the 11 Cup car for Denny Hamlin.”
Philpott takes on his new role as NASCAR rolls out a new style of race car, the Next Gen, or “Gen-7” car, which will make its debut at the NASCAR Cup Series first exhibition race, “Clash at the Coliseum,” at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, on Feb. 6.
“This is a brand-new race car that NASCAR has built, like no other,” he said, describing the updated suspension systems and other aspects of the car, in addition to the 670-horsepower engine.
It means that everybody on a race car’s team will have a learning curve this year.
“There’s a lot of unknowns with this car. You’re kind of flying by the seat of your pants,” he said. “It’s sort of leveling the playing field for all 40 cars.”
“The brain power is still involved, because the bigger teams are going to try to get the edge. You’re still going to try to get the most out of your car. It just limits you on the options that you have,” he added. “The details are going to be that much more magnified now.”
As an interior mechanic/tire specialist Philpott is responsible for understanding those details. He described how the tires, the only part of the car that touches the track, determine how the car interacts with the pavement as the car moves at top speed.
“A good tire guy is hard to come by. You’ve got to have a guy that’s knowledgeable about how the car is handling. You look at the tires after it comes off the race track and you can make big adjustments to the car to help the car handle,” he said.
While the driver and pit crew get the spotlight on race day, just as many people like Philpott are there to back them up.
“That race car doesn’t win the race unless all of the bolts are tight and the crew chief makes the adjustments and the guys are getting instruction from the crew chief to do their job. It’s really a team sport and that’s why I enjoy it.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
