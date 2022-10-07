Local art enthusiasts got to meet the artists whose works are on at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts gallery on Central Avenue.
On Saturday Tiffanie Heben of Tracy talked to a couple dozen people about her photography exhibit, “What I want to say,” a collection of photographs depicting local artists, including painters and sculptors, and the studios they work in.
Her talk followed Walnut Creek sculptor Michael Rizza’s talk on Sept. 29, where he discussed the process of working in his medium over the years. Both shows, supported by the Tracy Arts Commission’s 2022 granting program, opened on Sept. 10 and runs through Oct. 29 at the Grand Galleries.
Heben’s work is an intimate look at 17 local artists she got to know over 7 years. The result was a collection of varied scenes, ranging from artists’ hands and tools to the workshops where they produce their artwork. She talked about how the process of creating art exists primarily in the mind and heart of the artist, but she gained insights into their art by looking at the places where that art is created.
“These locations and objects are changed and made extraordinary by the artists who use them in the creative process. It quickly became clear to me, though, that I couldn’t just walk into someone’s art studio and start taking pictures of them as they created art,” Heben said.
“The project almost immediately changed into something deeper. I had the chance to talk with individual artists and learn about their history, inspirations and struggles. The conversations led me to think more deeply of my understanding of what it means to be an artist and how I viewed my own creative work.”
“I have chosen to approach people in my artist project not as a documentarian, not as a publicist and not as a critic, but as a fellow artist exploring what went into the creative process. I feel like the photos came from collaboration and trust and I hope those feelings come through.”
She added that each of the artists she featured brings something valuable to the whole community.
“They communicate thoughts and emotions on a different level than words alone. Artists provide us with ways to see our world through multiple perspectives. By participating in arts shows, lessons and local events artists give us a direct connection to art.”
