Two art exhibitions years in the making will open the 2022-23 season at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts Grand Galleries.
“What I Want to Say – Photography by Tiffanie Heben” and “My Creative Journey – Sculpture by Michael Rizza” will debut on Sept. 10 and run through Oct. 29, celebrating the creative community in photography and sculpture.
Spanning 7 years “What I What to Say” is a collection of more than 30 images of visual artists, their materials and their workspaces in the local creative community.
In statement about her work Heben said, “While the idea of building community has always been important to me, its relevance has grown as I have witnessed the political and social divisions made evident in recent years. When I have struggled to find hope for our collective future, the relationships that I have built with local artists have given me strength. This exhibition, photographs of artists and their studios, is an exploration of the artistic life and a celebration of the people who represent our local creative community. I hope the public will join me in honoring the work and dedication of area visual artists and the way in which their art helps bring us together.”
Heben, a photographer and printmaker from Tracy, began her photography and design education in 2011 and has been exhibiting professionally across the region since 2015. “What I want to say” is her first solo exhibition that was supported by a grant from the City of Tracy/Tracy Arts Commission-2022 Granting program.
Rizza, a 95-year-old artist from Walnut Creek, will have “My Creative Journey” explore his 62 years of sculpture work.
The exhibition will feature dozens of works inspired by nature, architecture and humanity with form ranging from organic and geometric to figurative and abstract.
The exhibition is being curated by Lisa Gall who began an apprenticeship with Rizza in 2011.
His sculpting career began in 1961 and he founded the Michael Rizza Company specializing in seismic seals for architectural projects in 1975. He has been an artist over the past six decades exhibiting across the Western region, sharing his knowledge and inspiration with others.
In statement Rizza said, ““Art has no boundaries, and is a journey with a satisfying ending. I do not design my sculptures to deliver a specific message. Instead, each piece will have its own message as the viewer perceives it. As I get older, I feel an urgency as never before to finish my hundreds of ideas and to share my techniques and lessons.”
An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 in the Grand Galleries. A Gallery Talk with Rizza will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 while a Gallery Talk with Heben will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. The exhibition, opening reception and gallery talk are free and open to the public.
The Grand Galleries are open from 10 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information visit www.atthegrand.org.
