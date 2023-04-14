Two piano students earned a perfect score on their Certificate of Merit Theory evaluations recently held by the Music Teachers Association of California.
Shannon Staley and Naomi Le both earned a perfect 100% on their evaluations under teachers Yelena Dadgar and Donna Mizuno.
Staley, a fifth grader at Hansen Elementary School in Mountain House received a certificate for Prep Level and Le, a sophomore at Kimball High School earned a certificate for Level Five.
In the Level Three and up category, Le was selected to perform at the MTAC annual convention in July at the Hyatt Regency in Santa Clara because of her high scores in theory, ear training, performance, technique, sightreading and performance.
Certificate of Merit has been providing a standardized music curriculum for music students statewide for 90 years involving approximately 23,000 students annually, providing evaluation opportunities for students of piano, voice, stringed, and brass instruments.
