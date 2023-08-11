Another new hotel just off Interstate 205 in the area of Grant Line and Corral Hollow roads gained Tracy Planning Commission approval on Wednesday.
On a 2-1 vote, with Chairman Joseph Orcutt and Commissioner Nasir Boakye-Boateng in favor and Vice Chair Gurtej Atwal opposed, with two vacant seats, the commission approved a four-story, 78-room Tru By Hilton hotel at 2605 N. Corral Hollow Road.
The new hotel will be just north of the existing Home 2 Suites By Hilton on the corner of Corral Hollow and Grant Line roads. Approval of this hotel follows the planners’ approval in April of a nearby four-story Extended Stay America hotel on Joe Pombo Parkway, adjacent to Interstate 205.
The hotel would share two driveways from Grant Line Road through the Home 2 Suites site. The plans also call for driveways on the west side of the site, connecting it with presently undeveloped properties.
The commission approved the plans with no public comment. Project applicant Andy Kotecha of Raad Hospitality Group said he expects construction to begin by next summer and be complete by Fall 2025.
Atwal expressed concern about the General Plan Amendment, which would change the designation of the 1.97-acre parcel from Office, which would not allow a hotel development, to Commercial. He added that he would have liked to have seen formal notice of the change distributed more widely among neighbors in order to gauge public sentiment about the general plan change.
Senior Planner Alan Bell recommended the change, noting in his report to the commission that it would make the site consistent with its General Highway Commercial zoning, which also includes restaurants and other businesses, as well as hotels.
Assistant Development and Engineering Services Director Bill Dean noted that the General Plan designation was established in 2006 with the expectation that uses like medical offices, banks or other offices, as opposed to retail development, would fill that area. Dean added that the Commercial designation opens the area up to a wider range of land uses while still allowing office uses.
Orcutt said that those designations don’t change unless someone requests the change, as Raad Hospitality Group did. Dean added that while there is plenty of land in town designated and available for offices, the city isn’t getting applications for that type of development.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.