Tracy’s first cannabis dispensary is set to open this summer.
On a unanimous vote Wednesday the Tracy Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for Doctor’s Choice of Modesto. The commission approved the permit with little discussion or public comment, and applicant Shan Bal told the commission that he plans to open the dispensary in June.
“We’re excited to have a relationship with the city as a business,” he said after the approval, adding that it will take a little work to convert the existing use of the building at 2179 W. Grant Line Rd., a restaurant and market, to a retail cannabis shop.
“There’s going to be some work on the inside of the building. The building is already in good shape. It’s not a ground up construction,” he said.
Building owner Dinesh Panjwani said that his existing tenant, Azhar Halal Market and Grill, will be moving out, and Doctor’s Choice will take that space. The retail space is on the western side of a building that also includes U.S. Bank, which is not part of the project.
The conditional use permit clears the way for the business to take out building permits to prepare the site for its new use. Associate Planner Kimberly Matlock told the commission that the property is zoned general highway commercial, and there are no uses neighboring uses, like schools, youth centers or day care centers, that would prohibit a cannabis retail storefront from moving in.
Matlock also asked that the commission make the use permit valid for 12 months instead of the usual six months to give applicant time to secure any other permits or licenses needed from the city and state.
Tracy Senior Planner Victoria Lombardo said that a total of 13 cannabis businesses, mostly retail dispensaries, have gained city approval for local cannabis business licenses from Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington. Lombardo gave the commission an update on how the local licensing process has evolved since California voters elected in 2016 to make cannabis legal for adult use.
Between 2018 and December 2020 the Tracy City Council worked out an ordinance that would allow cannabis businesses, including four retail storefronts and unlimited other types, like indoor cultivation, manufacturing, delivery only and testing labs. The city developed a scoring system that examined criteria like business and operations plans, community relation plans, safety and security plans, local preference for ownership and employment, social equity and community benefits.
Of the 45 licenses applied for in late 2020, 10 reached the scoring threshold to be considered for the four retail permits. After those four, including Doctor’s Choice, were selected the city received several protests, including some from non-storefront business that had been rejected.
When the city reconsidered the applications it came up with 20 that were qualified, and last week the police chief named the business that would actually receive permits.
“The last piece of them being able to actually begin the business is picking a location and asking the planning commission for a conditional use permit,” Lombardo told the commission. “Now the question is, is it appropriate in the particular location? This is the first one of those that we’re going to evaluate tonight.”
The only public comment on the matter came in an email, where a person said that the city permits would be void because cannabis is still illegal under federal law.
Assistant City Attorney Nancy Ashjian replied that the city is operating under the state law that voters approved in 2016.
“While there is a discrepancy between federal and state law, state law takes precedence, and so it is legal in California and it is legal in the city,” Ashjian told the commission.
