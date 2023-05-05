The Tracy Planning Commission gave the go-ahead last week for a new hotel along Interstate 205.
On a 3-0 vote on April 26, with Commission Chairman Cliff Hudson and Commissioner Joseph Orcutt absent, the commission approved the 54,902-square-foot, four-story Extended Stay America Tracy hotel on Joe Pombo Parkway just north of Grant Line Road.
The hotel will occupy a previously undeveloped lot just north of Grant Line Road with an ARCO gas station and ampm market between Grant Line Road and the hotel, with Kaiser Permanente just east of the hotel.
Associate Planner Kimberly Matlock described a 50-foot building with 124 guest rooms, featuring recesses and popouts as part of the architectural design and landscaped areas as part of the 126-space parking lot.
While the hotel will be set back from Grant Line Road, it will have prominent presence along eastbound Interstate 205.
The plans drew little comment from the public, with one caller asking about energy requirements. Civil engineer Derek Karimoto of N Consulting Engineers Inc. noted that it will use gas-fired systems for boilers and dryers, and it will also have solar panels on the roof.
