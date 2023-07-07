A new shopping center gained Tracy Planning Commission approval last week, clearing the way for two new restaurants and a gas station on the corner of Tracy Boulevard and Larch Road just north of Interstate 205.
On a 3-0 vote, with two seats vacant on the commission, commissioners approved Triangle Plaza on two lots totaling 1.91 acres. The north part of the project includes the two quick-serve restaurants, identified in drawings submitted to the city as Taco Bell and Oasis Grill, and the southern part will include a 76 gas station with eight pumps under a 2,700-square-foot canopy along with a 4,400-square-foot convenience store plus another 2,400-square-foot quick-serve restaurant.
The project designer, TECTA Associates of San Francisco, sought, and obtained, a waiver for parking spaces – 20% less than would ordinarily be required for buildings of this size – because the restaurants are designed to serve mostly drive-through customers.
The project will have its frontage along northbound Tracy Boulevard, with a driveway in between the restaurants and the gas station/convenience store leading back to Motel 6.
