The Tracy Planning Commission approved two more cannabis dispensaries on Wednesday, bringing the total number of adult-use retail shops approved in town to seven, though none have opened yet.
On a unanimous vote the commission approved the conditional use permit, and approved an extension to the time period to open the shop to 12 months instead of 6, for GOE Tracy, LLC, also known as Garden of Eden.
The dispensary at 2420 W. Grant Line Road gained approval with little comment from the commission. Mike Souza, the local partner on the project, said it could take six or seven months to open, depending on how long it takes to get state permits and pass state background checks on the business’ employees.
The 4,867-square-foot building includes a 76 gas station and market on the north side of the building at the intersection of Grant Line and Toste roads.
Garden of Eden would take up 2,189 square feet at the southern end of the building, set away from Grant Line Road. Associate Planner Kimberly Matlock told the commission that improvements to the building and lot would include a fenced area on the Toste Road side with gates to open only for delivery of products.
The main entrance would be across the parking lot from Carl’s Jr., and would include a redesigned façade with two tower features added to the building.
The city’s adoption of local rules for cannabis permits in 2019 cleared the way for legal cannabis retailers under Proposition 64, the 2016 state initiative that allows adult use of cannabis. Souza told the commission that he and property owners Jivtesh and Param Gill saw the opportunity this presented for an under-utilized building along a busy section of Grant Line Road.
“We decided to go out and try to find a good partner, and there were a lot of different people to talk to and we really wanted to find somebody that had a lot of experience in the industry and was someone that would run a good operation for us here in Tracy, and through that process we found Garden of Eden,” Souza said, adding that the company has a store in Hayward, just opened another in Livermore and also has growing operarations.
“They’re very involved in cannabis trade organizations … so they’re really leaders in the industry, and that was important to the Gill family and to our family if we’re going to partner with somebody in a new business like this that we’re bringing to Tracy, that we have the right kind of partner and we have the right kind of location.”
The second vote of the night was a 3-2 approval for Community Veterans of Tracy, LLC, which plans to replace two houses at 316 and 320 W. 11th St. with a 3,400-square-foot building.
The two commissioners who dissented on that vote, Gurtej Atwal and Joseph Orcutt, were concerned that residential neighbors of the site had not been fully informed of the change at the edge of the neighborhood.
Matlock reported that the site on the south side of 11th Street, is zoned for general highway commercial development, and the houses are considered a “non-conforming use.” There are still a couple more homes on that block of 11th Street and the site is adjacent to residential properties on 10th Street to the south.
Community Veterans of Tracy, also known as CURRNT Cannabis and The Cake House, was the top pick when the city made its initial selections for local cannabis business licenses in June of last year.
Charlena Berry of Community Veterans of Tracy told the commission that the new business would replace houses that have been on the site since 1907, when 11th Street was part of the coast-to-coast Lincoln Highway. She said the existing buildings have significant interior structural issues and are vacant now.
“By demolishing those properties and adding a nice new commercial structure there we’re hoping to actually invigorate the community and bring to life the commercial activities for the area,” Berry told the commission.
Commission Chairman Cliff Hudson said that this block of 11th Street has long been due for conversion to commercial uses.
“The vision of the people before us says that this is what they wanted in that area,” Hudson said.
A motion by Atwal to delay approval pending renotification of neighbors failed on a 2-3 vote. A motion by Commissioner Julius Augustus passed on a 3-2 vote with Hudson and Commissioner Nasir Boakye-Boateng in support.
Costco plans new distribution site
Also on Wednesday, the commission held a public hearing on the draft environmental impact report for the Tracy Costco Depot Annex project at 16000 W. Schulte Road. The 104-acre site is outside of city limits just east of Hansen Road and adjacent to a 200-acre site now slated to become a maintenance yard for the Valley Link commuter rail line.Once the land is annexed into the city Costco plans to build two warehouses, 1.2 million square feet and 543,326 square feet, with the larger building to be used as a distribution center for Costco’s e-commerce business and the smaller building to be used for storage of overflow merchandise from Costco’s existing distribution center further west along Schulte Road.Associate Planner Genevieve Federighi told the commission that Wednesday’s hearing comes in the middle of a 45-day comment period on the EIR, which is required by state law and continues until Nov. 1. The city’s consultant on the report, DeNovo Planning Group, will include those comments in the final EIR.
The only comment on Wednesday came from a representative of Sheet Metal Workers Local 104, who urged the city and Costco to give priority to local workers when the time comes to begin construction on the new warehouses.
The project is expected to create 400 jobs during construction of the buildings, and 150 to 250 full time jobs when construction is complete and operations begin.
Once the final EIR is complete the project goes to the San Joaquin Local Agency Formation Commission for annexation.
The draft EIR is posted on the city’s website at: www.cityoftracy.org/our-city/departments/planning/specific-plans-environmental-impact-reports-and-initial-studies/-folder-77.
Comments on the plan can be submitted to: Genevieve Federighi, Associate Planner, City of Tracy Planning Division, 333 Civic Center Plaza, Tracy, CA 95376, or Genevieve.federighi@cityoftracy.org, (209) 831-6435.
