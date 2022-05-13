Citing a history of police calls and complaints, the Tracy Planning Commission on Wednesday revoked the conditional use permit for a local nightclub.
On a 4-0 vote, with vice chairman Joseph Orcutt absent, the commission revoked the permit that allows Leia’s Restaurant, Lounge and Nightclub at 2706 Pavilion Parkway to operate after 11 p.m.
While the conditional use permit is revoked, the commission’s action has no effect on Leia’s business license or the state license that allows the establishment to serve alcohol. The business also has the option to appeal the planning commission’s decision to the Tracy City Council.
The commission issued the conditional use permit in 2014 when the establishment opened as The Grant Bar. The permit allows the venue to operate as an eating and drinking establishment that serves alcohol and offers entertainment after 11 p.m.
Since then The Grant Bar, which was renamed Leia’s after getting a makeover while being featured on the Bar Rescue television program, has been a popular night spot with entertainment that includes karaoke, disc jockeys and special events.
On Wednesday the city’s police department, including Code Enforcement Manager Ana Contreras and Capt. Alex Neicu, commander of the department’s investigations division, depicted a venue where fights are common and bouncers use excessive force when called upon to eject unruly patrons.
“We want to show that there’s an increase in severity and the number of calls for service,” said Neicu. He read off a list of calls dating back to 2018, including one where a patron was hit in the face with a sharp object, requiring 140 stitches, people injured in fights or while being ejected from the bar after causing trouble, and a 2020 incident that involved a man reportedly stabbing others, including a bar employee, during a fight at the bar.
“He was pursued to a nearby hotel by another patron and was beaten to unconsciousness,” Neicu said. “The victim was taken to a hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. That is a homicide. That’s about as serious as it gets.”
In that case a suspect recently pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and is due for sentencing at the Stockton courthouse on Monday.
Other incidents are from this year.
“We have video footage that shows a security guard working at the bar discharging his firearm while trying to disperse an unruly crowd,” Neicu said, adding, “This is an incident that was not reported to us. We discovered it while reviewing surveillance video associated with another investigation.”
“There’s such a wide variety of incidents that we can’t see a simple solution.”
Business owners D.J. Miller and Tammy Ramirez acknowledged that there has been trouble at the bar, but also said that is to be expected from time to time when crowds gather and alcohol is served. Miller told the commission that some nights see as many as 300 patrons.
“That’s part of the bar business and drinking. People get out of control sometimes, hence, why we have bouncers,” Miller told the commission.
“My bouncers’ excessive force? I would disagree with that. We have been working with the police department since day one. We’ve provided every video they’ve ever asked for. Any time that a patron has claimed that we hurt somebody or had excessive force or that we did something we weren’t supposed to, we’ve shown the video. None of my bouncers have ever been arrested or charged with any kind of crime or assault charges, because our video has cleared them every single time.”
The owners also brought in local business advisor and consultant Phil Williams, who asked for the city’s support in addressing troublesome issues at the venue.
“What we’re going to do now is, we’re going to work with the police department to come up with an action plan that we can address all of the issues that have come up today in the report,” Williams told the commission.
Commission Chairman Cliff Hudson echoed the frustration he heard from city staff.
“I’m not happy. What has gone on over this period of time is ridiculous. They should have got Mr. Williams a long time ago,” he said. “There seems to be, this is just my opinion, a general point where they’re not addressing these issues. You have to say in your business what you’re going to accept and what you’re not going to accept. In my mind, you set the standard.”
Commissioner Julius Agustus said he had been to Leia’s a couple of times with his wife and they enjoyed their visits there.
“I’ve never once experienced any of these kinds of calls laid out before us, but with that in mind, seeing in black and white the descriptions of what happened, I feel like this just kind of opened my eyes,” he said. “I understand that other bars deal with this kind of thing as well, some more serious than others. In the end it’s how it’s being dealt with and how it’s controlled. Right now, based on what I see here, it doesn’t seem like there’s that much control.”
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
