Associate Planner Kenny Lipich is the city of Tracy’s Employee of the Month for June.
Interim City Manager Midori Lichtwardt presented the award at the June 6 Tracy City Council meeting. She noted that Lipich, a U.C. Davis graduate with a Bachelor of Environmental Policy Analysis with an emphasis on who majored in regional and community development, started with the city as an intern and was hired full-time as an assistant planner in July 2017.
“He truly brought a dynamic professional energy to the planning and development services team,” Lichtwardt said, adding that in July 2022 Lipich was promoted to associate planner.
She said that Lipich has represented the city at the recent International Council of Shopping Centers conference, filling in for the city’s economic development staff, and also represented the city at the Tracy Chamber of Commerce RED (Real Estate Development) tour, which showcases new residential and commercial developments in town.
“As someone who has grown up in the community this is something that is really humbling to me,” said Lipich, a Tracy native.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
