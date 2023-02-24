The city of Tracy is moving forward on the creation of a BMX bike track at Clyde Bland Park, with formal consideration of the plan on the agenda for next week’s Parks and Community Services Commission meeting.
On Saturday the city hosted a presentation at Clyde Bland Park, where Parks Planning and Development Manager Richard Joaquin outlined plans to turn about ½-acre of the 8.6-acre park into a BMX pump track. It was one of two meetings held this week, the other on Wednesday evening at Tracy City Hall.
Joaquin showed designs that include wavy oval tracks as well as tracks that have routes around the edges and through the middle. They can be made of concrete, pre-cast concrete or asphalt, the latter being the likely preferred choice, and could also be used by roller-skaters and skateboarders.
Joaquin said that Clyde Bland Park, at the western end of Lowell Avenue next to Interstate 205, was the preferred choice because of the park’s size and availability of open spaces not already programmed for amenities. The park has the historic Lammersville School building, a baseball/softball field and diamond, a playground, picnic area and a basketball court, plus a large area of open turf, with about ¾-acre on the western side next to the freeway still open and unused.
“We’ve looked at the entire parks system and shortlisted a few sites,” Joaquin said. “The biggest issue we have is that most of our parks are fully built out and programmed. This particular park has this area here that is really kind of a forgotten space, so that’s where we felt like we could come in and incorporate this community without displacing anything else.”
The city has included a BMX pump track in its Capital Improvement Project budget for 2022-23, with plans to have the track completed by next summer at a cost of $1 million.
Joaquin said the track could be done sooner depending on how quickly it gains approval. The parks commission would make a recommendation to the city council, which could award a construction contract by April or May if the council approves the concept and location.
“As soon as we’ve got the green light on the location we’ve got the money and we’re ready to go,” Joaquin said, adding that it will take about 6 months to build the track.
Saturday’s meeting drew some neighbors, who seemed generally supportive, and were mostly concerned about activities in the park after dark. Though the city’s budget for the project doesn’t include lighting, Clyde Bland Park has already been equipped with security cameras, which constantly record video that the city can review if it gets complaints about disruptive activity at the park.
