Plans are moving forward for the annual “16 de Septiembre” Mexican Independence Day on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lincoln Park.
The cultural celebration, is sponsored by the South Side Community Organization. Activities include a car show, food, children’s zone, live music and raffles. Entertainment will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The day begins with a parade from Sixth Street and Central Avenue north on Central to Lincoln Park.
Sept. 16 is Mexican Independence Day, a day commemorating the moment when Father Hidalgo, a priest and leader, called for Mexico's liberation from Spain in September of 1810.
The call to rise up against Spanish rule, known as El Grito de Dolores, or the Cry of Dolores, is named after the town of Dolores, Mexico, where it was originally made.
The 11-year battle that resulted in Mexico's independence culminated on Aug. 24, 1821, when Spain signed the Treaty of Córdoba, which formally recognized Mexican independence. Finally, nearly three centuries of Spanish colonial rule came to an end.
