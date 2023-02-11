Plaque commemorates Hairitage shop owner

Dan Tafoya spent 50 of his 60 years cutting hair in Tracy at the Hairitage Barber Shop at 7 West. 12th Street.
That long tradition ended when Dan died Aug. 9, 2020, but his image now lives on in the form of a bronze plaque that has been mounted beneath the barber pole near the entrance to the barber shop.
The plaque was placed on the wall by his daughter, Traci Heinrich, and her husband, Mike, as a way of remembering not only Dan’s long tenure as a barber, but also his warm, welcoming manner to generations of clients of the Hairitage Barber Shop.
“We thought the plaque would be appropriate because we knew being a barber for 60 years in Tracy was so unique, and so many of his customers became his friends,” Traci said. “They would come to the shop to get their hair cut, but also to find out what was going on in Tracy and what was new with their friends.”
Mike noted that Tracy police officers and firefighters, from the chiefs on down, had their hair trimmed at Dan’s shop. It was a long-held tradition.
“And the kids would come here because Dan always gave them a sucker or a piece of bubble gum,” Traci said.
After deciding that a plaque would be appropriate because of Dan’s 60-year history of barbering in Tracy, and what the Hairitage Barber Shop meant to so many people, they contacted Denzle Thompson, owner of the building at 12th Street and Holly Drive, and he approved placing the plaque near the barber shop’s doorway, said Mike.
Louie Maldonado, who operates Louie’s Barber Shop where the Hairitage was once located, also supported the plaque in order to carry on Dan’s tradition.
Traci and Mike then contacted a firm in Florida that specializes in bronze plaques with facial likenesses. The plaque recently arrived and was quickly mounted. The Heinrichs were quite pleased how it turned out. Dan’s many friends and clients no doubt will be, too.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
