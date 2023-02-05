For many years, Bill Swenson was known as the dean of boys and vice principal at Tracy High, and more recently as a trustee of the Tracy Unified School District before retiring from the board.
But performing those varied duties as a school administrator charged with dealing with discipline issues and school board member developing district policies, Bill was a basketball coach at Tracy High, and a very good one, Dave Auchard, a former player on Swenson-coached teams, is quick to point out.
Dave led the organization of close to two-dozen former players who decided it was time to give deserved recognition to Bill life, his 13-year tenure as a coach at Tracy high and his contributions to athletics at Tracy High. They gathered for a “Salute to Coach Bill Swenson” luncheon last week at Dave Wong’s Restaurant in Stockton.
Ten of those years were as Tracy High boys’ varsity coach, followed by 3 years as coach of the school’s girls basketball teams.
While Swenson was boys’ coach from the Tracy High season of 1956-57 to the 1965-66, his teams chalked up 160 wins, including three consecutive Valley Oak League championships — one with an undefeated 10-0 league record — and three Tracy Lions Club Basketball Tournament championships in 1963, 64 and 65.
The 1964-65 team has been judged by many to be the best in school history. Four of its players, Greg “Hot Rod” Reed, Maury Costa, Harry “The Cat” Livers and Dave Auchard, went on to play together at Sacramento State.
After Swenson ended his coaching tenure, the main gym at Tracy High was named Swenson Gym, and while that recognition was appreciated, many former players thought too many people had forgotten his coaching years.
After a series of small gatherings of former Swenson-team players, they decided to hold a larger gathering, and they did exactly that last week. And the lunch honoring Swenson may not be the last, said Auchard.
“Those taking part, including Swenson’s two sons, Rob and Bill Jr., thought the luncheon was great and were glad to be part of it,” Auchard said. “I received 160 comments, most saying, ‘Let’s do it again.’”
It should be reported that one of those present at the lunch wasn’t anything close to being a varsity basketball player at Tracy High. His limited talents took him only as far as the C and B teams, but he loved being a member of the only competitive sports teams of his life. I did, however, go to last week’s luncheon as a Tracy Press sports writer of the 1950s and 60s, and more than six decades later, I’m still writing about Bill Swenson’s championship basketball teams.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus (and onetime sports writer), can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
