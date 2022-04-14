A man accused of the beating death of another man following a confrontation in a local bar in 2020 has pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter.
Daniel Miranda-Lick, 29, entered the plea on April 4 following a series of court hearings. Tracy Police arrested Miranda-Lick right after the June 17, 2020, incident and he was charged with murder in the death of Jorge Flores, 30, of Tracy.
The reduction of the charge to voluntary manslaughter means Miranda-Lick will serve a less severe prison sentence, 3 to 11 years, compared to 15 years to life, or possibly the death penalty, had he been convicted of murder. He appears in court in Stockton on May 16 for sentencing.
The Tracy Police dispatch record of the incident indicated that officers were called to Leia’s Restaurant Lounge Nightclub, 2706 Pavilion Parkway, at about 1 a.m. that morning after someone at the business reported that a co-worker had been stabbed. Upon arrival police found that two people had been stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police also learned that another bar patron, later identified as Miranda-Lick, had chased Flores, who people at the scene believed to be the assailant, to a nearby hotel lobby where another fight ensued. Flores suffered major injuries and was rushed to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
Miranda-Lick was arrested at the scene and has been in San Joaquin County Jail since then.
The incident happened a week after Miranda-Lick and two other men rescued a woman from drowning after her car plunged into an irrigation ditch on Schulte Road near Lammers Road.
Miranda-Lick also faces charges in an unrelated incident that happened in January 2020 in Stockton. In that case he and two other men were accused of a robbery attempt where a man was shot in front of his home and died of his injuries.
Miranda-Lick faces charges of attempted second-degree robbery while being armed with a firearm, as well as conspiracy, in that case. His co-defendant, Rangel Gumesindi Hernandez, 35, faces a charge of murder as well as the robbery and firearms charges and remains in custody, and a third suspect is no longer in custody but still faces robbery charges.
