Editor,
The content of this letter is already familiar to everyone: 4th of July is nigh, please don't shoot off fireworks. But alas! You already are. The fireworks in our neighborhood have been ongoing for about a week.
The 4th of July celebrates the signing of the declaration of independence. The United States thereby came into existence. It stands for encompassing all people and their pets, including vets, people with PTSD, animals who are perceptually sensitive. Fireworks are very disturbing to vets who have returned from war. Fireworks hurt animals' ears and terrify them.
If you are reading this, you probably don't engage in this harmful behavior, but if you do, try doing something else, like having a family cookout, go to the parade, decorate a vet's grave. Most of all, be grateful for this country. You cannot imagine how lucky you are.
Jennifer Stanley, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.