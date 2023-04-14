It was a bit overwhelming for Rowena Donaldson when more than 200 people showed up for her 100th birthday party at on Monday at Mount Oso Masonic Lodge on Tracy Boulevard.
But then she talks about how she knows all of these people and it’s no surprise that she’s so popular. Just about every day Rowena is at a meeting or event, be it First Presbyterian Church, the Country Jubilee musical group at the Lolly Hansen Senior Center, the Tracy Woman’s Club, the Golden Agers, or dancing at the veterans’ hall in Modesto, just to name a few.
Her friends with Joaquin Chapter 348 of the Order of the Eastern Star and her daughters Terry (also known as Sparkles) and Janaia Donaldson hosted Monday’s gathering. Local dignitaries, including Tracy Mayor Nancy Young and San Joaquin County Supervisor Robert Rickman, recognized her. And while she asked for no presents, as of Wednesday she was still opening some of the 100 or more cards that had gift certificates inside.
“I’ve been dumbfounded. It’s so generous. There are people from the different clubs I go to and at the senior center. I’ve just been amazed,” she said.
In addition to lunch, Rowena shared her passion for singing, performing a rendition of “I Love Ya Honey,” accompanied by Ray Robbins, while her friends were line dancing in front of the stage.
“So many people say, ‘What’s your secret?’ Well, I always say, ‘Positive thinking.’ I don’t think on the negative side of things,” she said.
With so many years behind her she stays focused on the years ahead of her, something she learned to do in earnest more than 2 decades ago.
“I had breast cancer when I was in my 70s and I decided, what did I want to do before I die? Because I didn’t know what would be happening,” she said. “I took some voice lessons from this teacher up in Grass Valley, and she said ‘You have a lovely voice. You just need to get some confidence.’”
That included the confidence to face the world like a young person.
“I don’t act like a lot of old people. There are a lot of 70-year-olds who act older than I do,” she said, adding that she’s energized by her opportunities to be active in a community full of friends.
“I’m fortunate in my church. I get to sing solos. The music director had me sing Easter Sunday, which was special. I do that quite often.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
