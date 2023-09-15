Over the past 24 years the Kids in a Box benefit has gone through plenty of changes, but the one constant that remains is the desire for children to be part of a benefit that supports other children.
On Friday about 50 kids gathered at McHenry House Tracy Family Shelter at the corner of Ninth and A streets for the latest version of the event.
Started in 1999 by 9-year-old Lorraine “Rainey” Lomolino, Kids in a Box started as one girl spending a night in a cardboard box in Lincoln Park to raise awareness of homelessness and grew to feature a few-hundred children participating to support McHenry House.
Susan Jessee, a longtime participant and one of the organizers of the event, said that even after Kids in a Box was put on hold during 2020 because of COVID restrictions, and then held virtually for 2 years, she found that there was still plenty of interest in town to have kids gather to support the homeless.
“The kids would build these huge boxes and then they would bring them and spend the night,” Jessee said, describing the scene each year after the event moved to St. Bernard’s Catholic School. “Our tagline is ‘Kids should play in boxes, not sleep in them.’ And so this year we decided to do it a little differently so we’re having it at the McHenry House and the kids building small replicas of a shelter or a house.”
Contributions ranged from table-top models of houses, tents or campsites, to the types of full-size structures that could fit two or three kids inside.
For the $25 each youth paid to participate they also got T shirts commemorating the event, and got a first-hand look at the bedrooms and shared living spaces at McHenry House, which can accommodate up to seven families.
“It’s really about bringing kids awareness to other kids in need,” Jessee said, adding that sponsorships from local businesses also contribute to the fundraising total.
While homelessness is more visible than ever today in city parks, the mission of McHenry House has seen few changes.
Vincent Marchini, chairman of the board of directors for McHenry House, said that part of building awareness of the shelter is letting people know that the task of helping people return to stable lifestyles takes a lot of work from volunteers, staff and the clients themselves. That’s a process that can take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months.
“People really don’t know what McHenry House is. They think it’s a shelter where we feed them and put them back on the street. There are programs and structure,” he said.
Director and case manager Armenia Pereira said the goal is still to keep families together as they work their way from being unsheltered toward self-sufficiency and stable housing and employment. She noted that among clients staying at McHenry House now none have ever been homeless before.
“It’s tough enough being in a situation like that. Imagine having to split,” she said, noting that clients would typically sign up for an 8- to 12-week program, “But because of the rent being so high in Tracy we have been extending it to like 3 or 4 months, each family, so they can get back on their feet. It’s taking that long to save more money and negotiate with the landlord so they can get in.”
Clients include couples and single parents, both men and women, with children. As of last week there were 14 children staying at the shelter, and the adults include two single dads and a grandmother. Pereira added that while many family shelters will turn away older teenage boys or young men, if they’re part of the household that needs shelter McHenry House will accept them.
Pereira said that demand is high as ever from folks who are looking for the kind of assistance McHenry House offers.
“We are turning away four or five families daily, that are calling daily to see if there’s an opening. There’s one single mom with three kids, every day on the notch, 8:05, 8:10 a.m., she’s calling. I said, just be persistent. Call everyone else but be persistent.”
