Editor,
It is almost impossible to tell whether the Biden Administration is a dark comedy, a plot to destroy the United States, or a horror show from hell foisted on the American people.
In the story, a long-time political hack with massive dementia somehow becomes president and bumbles all over as his radical handlers implement measures to endanger America.
After promising to support and defend the Constitution and execute the laws of the land, Biden – with support from puppet Rep. Josh Harder—has acted like a dictator, spending about $1 trillion on student loan forgiveness without congressional approval.
Now, according to Robert Spencer of FrontPage Magazine, comes the coup de grace: “The latest appalling news to come from Biden’s handlers is that they are allowing illegal immigrants to board commercial planes using their arrest warrants as identification. No, they’re not then arrested.” And they get to fly around the country on taxpayer dollars.
Just as red state Texas is receiving tens of thousands of illegal immigrants, so are other red states such as Tennessee (Daily Mail, 5/20/21) and Florida (The Floridian, 3/28/21).
So, Joe Biden encourages people from around the world to come to the U.S. illegally, aids and abets people in the violation of our immigration laws and flies them all over the nation on the taxpayer dime.
He is the world’s most prolific human trafficker and frankly, a presidential criminal. And, Mr. Harder, there are many places you deserve to be – but Congress is not one of them.
In August, 24 Republicans wrote to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, asking him why illegal immigrants are allowed to fly around with “civil immigration arrest warrants and deportation orders” as their only identification.
The “semi-fascists” and law breakers are not Republicans but Democrats like Harder.
Joe Walker, Tracy
(0) comments
