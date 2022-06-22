A 27-year-old man is under arrest for allegedly shooting a 32-year-old Tracy man at El Pescadero Park early Monday morning.
A new release from the Tracy Police Department said Deandre Goodman of Tracy was arrested Tuesday evening at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Boulevard, and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on a charge of attempted murder.
Police officers responded to the park at 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue at 2:20 a.m. for a report of man that had been shot.
The man was taken to an area hospital with what police described as life-threatening-injuries from the shooting and he remains in critical condition.
Detectives from the General Investigations Unit along with officers from the Special Enforcement Team, Special Investigations Unit with assistance from agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were able to identify Goodman as the suspect in the park shooting.
Police say Goodman was known to stay at Motel 6 and a search warrant was issued for 40 rooms said to be unoccupied at the motel.
Goodman was found in a room at the Motel and taken into custody without incident. A search of his room found two firearms, money and just over 2 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of about $10,000.
During the search of the motel officers found several people staying in rooms listed as unoccupied. The condition of some of the rooms led to a separate investigation being opened by the police department’s code enforcement division.
Goodman is being held in jail without bail and is scheduled to appear on Thursday afternoon in a Stockton courtroom of the San Joaquin County Superior Court.
The shooting was the second violent assault at El Pescadero Park in the past three weeks.
Police also announced an arrest for a violent assault on June 3 where a 43-year-old man was assaulted shortly after midnight, receiving life-threatening injuries.
Officers with the Special Enforcement Team arrested Aaron James Mears, 28, of Tracy, on Tuesday in connection with that assault at the park.
The 43-year-old man injured has since been released from the hospital.
Mears was taken to San Joaquin County Jail and is being held without bail facing a charge of attempted murder and is scheduled to appear Thursday afternoon in a Stockton courtroom of the San Joaquin County Superior Court.
Police say that both the suspects and victims in both incidents at El Pescadero Park were unsheltered, homeless individuals.
