The city of Tracy’s Employee of the Month for December is Cpl. Erik Speaks. Speaks received the award at the Tracy City Council’s Dec. 6 regular meeting.
City Manager Michael Rogers described Speaks’ career, starting with his services as a Tracy Police Explorer in 1997. Speaks graduated from Tracy High School in 1998 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, where he served in the security forces career field.
He joined the Tracy Police Department as an academy trainee, holds a degree in administration of justice from Modesto Junior College, and became a police officer upon his swearing in in September 2003.
Speaks worked as a K9 handler in 2006, and after 10 years in that job he became a detective with the general investigations unit. Later in 2017 he was promoted to corporal and became a field training officer. He was assigned to the traffic unit in 2021.
Rogers noted that among his initiatives in that role was addressing concerns from parents and staff at George Kelly School, where Speaks recognized that traffic signs around the school did not meet state regulations, and so he worked with Tracy Unified School District administration to provide correct signage, and then he directed enforcement in that area.
Speaks has also written two traffic-safety related grants totaling $184,000, including $134,000 through the California Highway Patrol for enforcement and education related to traffic safety and driving-under-the-influence enforcement, plus a $50,000 from California Office of Traffic Safety for traffic related activities.
