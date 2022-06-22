Tracy Police officers and corrections officers from the California Health Care Facility in Stockton joined to bring the Special Olympics Northern California into and across town during a leg of the 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Tuesday morning.
Corrections officers and their family members met at the site of the former Deuel Vocational Institution prison east of town, where many of them worked, to carry on the tradition of running the torch to the Tracy Police Department.
The torch was transferred to Police Chief Sekou Millington and a group of officers that took turns carrying the torch as they ran across town on 11th Street toward Plascencia Fields.
The torch will be taken to Modesto for the next leg of the torch run, which began on Monday in Sacramento.
Funds raised during the torch run will be donated back to the Special Olympics Northern California which begins Friday at Santa Clara University.
