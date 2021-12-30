The city of Tracy called on citizens to refrain from discharging any fireworks to celebrate the New Year this weekend.
A news release issued by the city on behalf of the police and fire departments reminds residents that any fireworks, including safe and sane, are illegal to discharge within city limits at this time.
In a joint video Tracy police chief Sekou Millington and South San Joaquin County Fire Authority Chief Randall Bradley warned residents against using any fireworks.
Millington cautioned residents about the consequences of using fireworks this holiday.
“I want to remind everyone in our community about how dangerous fireworks can be. Of the harm you can cause yourself and others from discharging them as well as those who can be hurt or killed in fires caused by the fireworks and the financial consequences for property damage when things go drastically wrong,” Millington said.
A chart as he spoke showed under Tracy municipal code fireworks are a misdemeanor to possess, sell or discharge fireworks within city limits.
A first offense may face a fine of $100, a second offense $200 and further offenses $500.
Bradley asked residents to be considerate of others in their celebrations.
“And please remember illegal fireworks do not only impact the safety of our community they also impact our veterans who may suffer from PTSD, and our children with disabilities and of course our pets. So please keep that in mind as we discourage the use of illegal fireworks,” Bradley said.
Illegal fireworks include firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, bottle rockets, shells, aerial bombs, flying spinners, and roman candles. Safe and sane fireworks are only permitted between noon and 10 p.m. on June 28 through July 3 and from noon to midnight on the Fourth of July. Any fireworks discharged outside that time frame is illegal.
The Tracy Police state they will be enforcing all applicable laws regarding illegal fireworks. Anyone allowing dangerous fireworks activities to take place may be subject to a misdemeanor and need not be present for an administrative citation to be issued.
Under the Tracy Municipal Code it is a misdemeanor to possess, sell or discharge fireworks within city limits.
A first offense may face a fine of $100, a second offense $200 and further offenses $500.
Residents can report any fireworks activity within city limits by calling the police departments non-emergency line 831-6650and choosing option 2.
Police will request the following information:
• Location of fireworks
• Description of people involved setting of the fireworks, any vehicles involved and a direction of travel if they left
• The name of the person who called and a callback number for an officer to make contact with
Police stress 911 should not be used to report fireworks being discharged, nor should they report fireworks using social media or the Go Tracy! App.
Officers will be dispatched to calls based on availability with emergency call receiving priority.
The police have said they will have additional staffing over the holiday weekend in anticipation of an increased volume of calls.
If an officer can’t respond to a report of fireworks right away the police dispatch center will document the call and an officer can respond later.
Information provided about illegal fireworks is used to create what police describe as a “heat map” to help identify problem areas of the city so officers can increase their presence there.
Anonymous reports of more serious fireworks related issues, such as the sale of illegal fireworks, can be reported to Tracy Crime Stoppers at 831-4847, texting "TIPTPD” plus your message to 274637, on the P3Tips app or at www.tracycrimestoppers.com.
Fireworks of any type and anytime are illegal in unincorporated areas of San Joaquin County including Mountain House and Banta.
