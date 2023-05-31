Tracy Police launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a ditch off Corral Hollow Road Wednesday morning.
Sgt. Mike Richards said police, fire department and an ambulance were called to a section of Corral Hollow Road next to a Tracy Hills construction site less than a mile south of the Interstate 580 freeway shortly after 8 a.m. after a construction worker spotted the man believed to be dead in a ditch just off the north side of the roadway.
Officers found the unidentified man and paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Detectives from the police department’s General Investigation Unit and investigators from the San Joaquin Country Medical Examiner’s office arrived at the scene and determined the man was the victim of a homicide.
The Tracy Police Department mobile command post was called to the scene as officers, detectives and crime scene investigators examined the area around the body.
Richards said the man is believed to be in his 40s but police did not identify him or release a cause of death saying it was still under investigation.
Police vehicles lined up along the shoulder while a police drone photographed the area from above. A detective could be seen walking through the area with a metal detector as crime scene investigators photographed the area.
Corral Hollow Road remained open during the investigation and work could be seen continuing in the distance on the ground for the construction site. Investigators were expected to be working through the night at the scene.
Police believe the killing is an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the community at large.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Lissette Ortiz at (209) 831-6569 or Lissette.Ortiz@TracyPD.com.
