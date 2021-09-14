Police are investigating a man that fired a handgun while walking down Central Avenue Monday evening.
Lt. Miguel Contreras said at 7:05 p.m. police received multiple calls of a man shooting a handgun near the corner of Central Avenue and Ninth Street.
Witnesses said the man was near the Opera House building at 902 N. Central Avenue firing the handgun and then left the area heading east on Ninth Street.
Police closed the area and used its BearCat armored vehicle to search neighborhoods east of Central Avenue for the man.
Officer were unable to find the man suspected of firing the handgun.
Contreras said it was not clear what the man was shooting at. Police had no reports of anyone struck by gunfire and couldn’t find any damage to buildings or vehicles at the shooting scene.
The Mi Esperanza Market and Opera House building were both closed off with crime scene tape as police gathered evidence on the sidewalk and street.
Contreras said officers would try to find any surveillance video footage from nearby downtown businesses that might identify the man and show what he was shooting at.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.