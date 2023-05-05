Tracy Police are investigating alleged death threats made against a Tracy City Council member recently.
Councilman Dan Evans, who was elected to the council in 2022, said that he had received a series of menacing messages starting April 19. He noted that four of them were direct threats, including two that said he would be kidnapped, and another stating he would be shot with a sniper rifle.
Evans said that the threats came through Facebook Messenger on a page where he makes posts related to political matters and his activities as a council member. Though the messages started arriving a day after a regular City Council meeting, Evans said that the user name doesn’t identify a person or group, and any theories about who would post the messages or why would be pure speculation.
Evans said that after receiving a second message on April 20 he called Tracy Police. Police Public Information Officer Kaylin Heefner said the General Investigations Unit is looking into the matter, but does not have any information they can release at this time.
“My family is shaken by the threats but they’ve told me to continue making principle-based decisions, on behalf of our community and that is exactly what I will continue to do,” Evans said.
On Tuesday he asked that the portion of the City Council agenda dedicated to council matters be moved to an earlier spot on the agenda so more people could hear what he had to say about the threats. He knows he has detractors, but urged political opponents to speak their minds in public.
“Political violence and threats are always wrong, and are absolutely unacceptable. If you have an alternative point of view I recommend that anyone do what I did: Come to council, stand at that podium, speak your mind and bring good, convincing arguments, and do the hard work. Earn the trust of the residents of Tracy,” Evans said.
“Sitting behind a keyboard making threats to try to change the course of a city through intimidation is nothing more than cowardice and it’s ineffective.”
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
