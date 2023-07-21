Tracy Police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man, and while police say there doesn’t appear at this point to be any evidence that his death was a homicide, outcry on social media shows that people who knew the man aren’t willing to accept the official explanation of his death.
Isaias Hernandez was a popular street vendor in town, making friends as he sold corn and snacks from his cart in neighborhoods and parks, so his sudden death last Thursday, July 13, came as a shock and sent a wave of grief and outrage across the community.
In the aftermath, the mother of Hernandez’ two children posted a GoFundMe page requesting help to pay for his funeral expenses. In it she states that on Thursday, “they murdered him in his home to steal from him,” adding that he leaves behind two children, ages 6 and 4.
On Tuesday the Tracy Police Department issued a press release, which appeared on the department’s social media pages, and which other media, including the Tracy Press, posted on social media, with the police stating, in part, “This death investigation is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected at this time, and the case is assigned to Tracy PD detectives.”
Response in the comments on those posts was nearly all critical, with people who say they knew Hernandez stating that they had heard that he was robbed and killed in his home.
Police got the initial call at 10:30 a.m. on July 13 when a man called from the 200 block of East Ninth Street to report that he had found his brother dead. Police say that patrol officers responded followed by paramedics who pronounced the man deceased. Tracy Police also reported that detectives from the General Investigations Unit arrived and interviewed family members and neighbors, eventually determining that foul play was unlikely.
Zuleyma Galindo of Fresno, mother of Hernandez’ two children, said on Wednesday that when she learned of his death she was told that he was found on his bed inside his home, he had been beaten about his face and his wallet was missing. Aside from that she has received little information.
Tracy Police Department spokeswoman Kaylin Heefner said that investigators who examined the scene did not see signs of a struggle, though looking for injuries or evidence that would point to homicide was a consideration in the initial investigation.
“When Isaias’ brother called our dispatch he did state that it appeared as though he was attacked, however, when our officers arrived on the scene and located him in his bedroom on his bed, there were not any injuries or evidence that would support that statement,” Heefner said, adding that there were no signs that anyone had forced their way into the home, where Hernandez lived by himself. She added that detectives found his wallet in his car.
Police noted that the investigation is ongoing, with Heefner adding that detectives are still awaiting a report from the medical examiner’s office. Police are asking that anyone with information on the case contact Detective Ken Steele at Ken.Steele@TracyPD.com, or call (209) 831-6569.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
