Tracy Police responded to the 2900 block of Ormonde Street at about 4:20 p.m Tuesday after someone reported that a person had just been shot. Police learned that a homeowner in that area had invited an acquaintance to the house, and the acquaintance then pulled out a gun and robbed the homeowner.
The homeowner then followed the alleged robber outside to a parked vehicle, where a struggle ensued. A single shot from the gun reportedly hit the robber in the leg. Police arrived and called an ambulance for the injured person , who was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Tracy police received 1,250 calls for service from Feb. 3 through Wednesday. Calls from Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
8:42 a.m.: A generator and other work tools were reported stolen from a Ford F350 in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
8:44 a.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a four-door Mercedes sedan in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
10:30 a.m.: A city public works crewman said someone stole the Dyson hand dryers from both bathrooms from a park on the 6800 block of Tracy Hills Drive.
11:58 a.m.: A resident in the 700 block of Tennis Lane said they were scammed out of $1,000 in a social security and bitcoin scam.
2:38 p.m.: A caller at a business in the 2300 block of Tracy Boulevard said there was a homeless man at the back of the building tampering with an electrical panel. The caller wanted police to give the man a trespass warning.
3:38 p.m.: A white pickup truck was seen driving recklessly on South Corral Hollow Rad near Parkside Drive, almost hitting another vehicle before it crashed into a traffic sign.
5:34 p.m.: Two people were seen racing dirt bikes through a parking lot in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway.
8:46 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from halfway down a sound wall At El Pecadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
9:58: p.m.: A woman pushing a motorcycle reportedly caused damage at a business in the 400 block of East 11th Street.
10:46 p.m.: Gun shots were heard coming from near the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard and the westbound off ramp of Interstate 205.
Monday
8:09 a.m.: The property manager for a building in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard wanted police to move a homeless person covered by a blanket who was in front of the building’s main entrance.
10:06 a.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Whispering Winds said a neighbor had been harassing them, saying the neighbor knew a lot of their personal information and had cameras constantly recording them.
10:31 a.m.: A caller in the 2000 block of Holder Lane said he thought his fiancée was given “laced” marijuana by her coworker. He said the marijuana caused her to have a mental breakdown and she was in the hospital like a “vegetable.”
12:02 p.m.: A guest at a hotel in the 3800 block of Tracy Boulevard reported being the victim of an armed robbery.
2:14 p.m.: A woman in the 3200 block of Jeanette Court said she was working in her yard when a man and woman in a SUV pulled up asking for directions and robbed her. The woman grabbed the resident’s neck and ripped of a gold chain and pendent.
2:26 p.m.: A rear license plate was reported stolen from a Saturn L300 in the 2300 block of East Street.
2:57 p.m.: A caller said two people were using a large pipe to fill water jugs at Holly Drive and Arbor Avenue.
5:50 p.m.: Someone reported three riders on dirt bikes driving recklessly on East Mount Diablo Avenue heading toward MacArthur Drive.
7:20 p.m.: A man was reported to be yelling at children in front of business in the 100 block of West 110th Street. Police gave the man a warning.
11:30 p.m. Police were called to the 200 block of West Grant Line Road for homeless people that were playing loud music.
Sunday
1:23 a.m.: A resident in the 400 block of Quail Run Circle told police that his home security camera showed someone trying to break into his vehicle.
2:37 a.m.: A caller said they were following a black minivan entering eastbound Interstate 205 and the driver might be intoxicated. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
12:11 p.m.: A dirt bike rider that lives in the 2200 block of Gibraltar Lane was doing doughnuts in the middle of the street.
12:50 p.m.: Someone reported their wallet was stolen the previous night in the 1900 block of West 11th Street.
2:24 p.m.: A red 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was stolen sometime during the night from the 800 block of West Grant Line Road.
4:27 p.m.: A silver Chrysler 300 was broken into in the 100 block of West Eighth Street and a cell phone was taken.
6:04 p.m.: The owner of a business in the 1900 block of West Grant Line Road saw a homeless person camping on their property and wanted police to make the person leave.
6:46 p.m.: A white Ford Ranger pickup was seen spinning doughnuts in the intersection of Starflower Drive and Lotus Way.
8:18 p.m.: Police told officers to be on the lookout for a white Ford Focus that was driving recklessly and swerving near West Schulte Road and Mountain House Parkway.
11:06 p.m.: Someone stole a 9-month-old brindle boxer from a yard in the 900 block of West Street. Whoever took the dog left the chain the dog was attached to in the yard.
Saturday
4:08 a.m.: A woman in the 300 block of West Kavanagh Avenue said she kept hearing gunfire and thought see could see someone who had been shot. Police checked the area and couldn’t find anything.
9:48 a.m.: Someone broke into a business in the 500 block of West Clover Road and stole some cash.
12:14 p.m.: Someone reported that a car plowed into a fence at the end of Court Drive and then left the scene.
12:42 p.m.: Four people were seen spray painting a building in the 300 block of West Sixth Street.
2 p.m.: A caller told police three dirt bike riders they had been searching for were getting gas at a station on the 500 block of West Valpico Road.
4:15 p.m.: A 13-year-old caller said their blue and yellow bicycle was stolen from the 3200 block of Naglee Road.
4:54 p.m.: A woman who had been discharged from Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Boulevard, was refusing to leave.
5 p.m.: A dark colored sedan was seen running a red light several times at an intersection in in the 200 block of West Grant Line Road and was parked at a nearby hotel.
5:41 p.m.: A caller said a man and a woman were selling candy in front of a business in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway. The caller asked them to leave, and they refused and became angry with the caller.
6:46 p.m.: An employee with a business in the 3100 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a customer bought more than $6,000 worth of merchandise using credit cards they thought were fake or stolen. The caller said they still had one of the phones they purchased and wanted to talk to an officer about the incident.
10:18 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the area of Berg and Fabian roads.
11:45 p.m.: Police were told there was someone with a gun on the 1700 block of Blandford Lane and there was possibly a muzzle flash. The caller said they saw two vehicles that might be involved.
Friday
4:32 a.m.: A caller at a business in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway said they had kicked a man out of the business who opened a can of soda and began to drink it. When the caller confronted the man, he put on a pair of gloves and began banging on a door. He left but returned later on a scooter and threatened to fight the caller.
6:22 a.m.: Three homeless people living on the side of a business in the 200 block of West Grant Line Road had been plugging electrical devices and stealing power from the business. The caller wanted police to warn them about the power thefts.
8:07 a.m.: A driver on eastbound Interstate 205 said something blew a window out on their vehicle. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
11:09 a.m.: Police were called about an ex-employee loitering outside a business in the 6800 block of Promontory Parkway.
11:58 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of East Lowell Avenue came to the police department to say she was the victim of identity theft.
12:29 p.m.: A caller in the 2300 block of Parker Avenue said someone stole her mother’s black Labradoodle and a neighbor had video of the theft.
1:42 p.m.: A woman in the 100 block of Forest Hills Drive said someone had hacked into her social media accounts and said her phone now had two fingerprints, and she thinks someone came into her home and put their fingerprint on the phone.
1:47 p.m.: Two homeless people were drinking alcohol and popping pills in a parking lot in the 1900 block of West Grant Line Road.
2:51 p.m.: A man was sitting at a deli in a business in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard refusing to pay. The caller wanted the police to make the man leave.
4:41 p.m.: Three dirt bikes and several kids on bicycles were being loud near Roan Road and Appaloosa Way.
5:09 p.m.: A caller said a homeless man was sitting behind Genius Kids, 1960 W. Grant Line Road, eating out of a dumpster. A parent asked the man to leave but he returned. The caller said another homeless man was seen checking doors. The caller said parents were not comfortable with the men being there and wanted police to make them leave.
8:33 p.m.: Someone complained about a red and black Chevrolet Impala parked in handicap space with no placard with very loud music for the past half an hour. The caller said the car might belong to an employee of a nearby motel.
10:13 p.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Cindy Way said a neighbor was setting off fireworks and they had video of them doing it.
11:34 p.m.: A caller said their husband and been drinking with them on Tennis Lane and left in an older blue MK1 sports car and he might be intoxicated.
Feb. 3
8:16 a.m.: A parent in the 2800 block of Holly Drive told police her 11-year-old daughter had been bullied for months and the school was not doing anything about it. The parent said she did not have the last name of the student that was bullying her because the school wouldn’t tell her.
9:13 a.m.: A caller said their bike was stolen two days ago from the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway and wanted to make a police report about it.
10:17 a.m.: Someone in Los Angeles was watching surveillance video of a home being burglarized in the 1500 block of Cole Lane.
10:53 a.m.: A resident in the 1900 block of Holly Drive chased four kids away who just burglarized the home.
10:58: a.m.: A caller in the 1900 block of Court Drive said two teens broke into their car parked in the driveway.
12:11 p.m.: A woman in the 400 block of Charlemagne Lane said a man claiming to be with Tracy Chevrolet was trying to sell her a vehicle warranty. She gave him $25 but closed the account she used to pay him.
12:15 p.m.: Two people at a home in the 200 block of West Emerson were in a physical fight.
12:31 p.m.: Two people on dirt bikes were doing burnouts in a field near the 2200 block of Krohn Road.
1:55 p.m.: Someone said a white Lexus LS came of Interstate 205 at West Grant Line Road heading in the wrong direction of traffic and had driven to a parking lot at West High School.
2:10 p.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Tamarisk Lane said someone had been stealing his mail and recently deposited a $8,000 “promo” check using his information.
3:53 p.m.: A parent said their son was bitten by a dog while he was walking through a field at Crossroads and Greystone drives and the dog came from a broken section of fence in the 400 block of Fisher Court.
4:19 p.m.: A caller said a homeless man was sleeping under a tree in front of a business on the 1100 block of North Tracy Boulevard and pulled a blanket over himself. The caller wanted the police to move the man along and give him a trespass warning.
4:49 p.m.: Two homeless people with a shopping cart were on the north side of a property in the first block of Sloan Court. The caller wanted police to check the area because they thought the homeless people were waiting to come on the property after the caller left.
11:22 p.m.: Someone shot the windshield of a vehicle in the 200 block of West Grant Line Road. The caller said they drove away after the windshield was shot and nobody was injured.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
