On Sunday at 1:57 a.m. police responded to a report of gunfire in the 1000 block of Pescadero Avenue. According to police, a man at a club for an event got into a verbal altercation with a security guard at the club. A woman approached the man which led to her being physically assaulted. The suspect in the assault discharged a firearm in the parking lot after his altercation with security. No one was reported struck by the gunfire. Police are still investigating the incident.
Tracy police received 1,229 calls for service from Dec. 1 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:59 a.m.: Police were called for someone caught stealing from a business in the 2850 block of Pavilion Parkway.
8:20 a.m.: A caller said someone was walking on South Lammers Road with a sheathed samurai sword.
9:15 a.m.: A storage was burglarized in the 300 block of East Larch Road.
9:54 a.m.: A black BMW was seen driving recklessly on eastbound 11th Street.
10:22 a.m.: A woman in the 1100 block of Reddington Drive said her husband was scammed out of $5,700 through gift cards and Bitcoinz and her husband was on the phone with the suspect for almost six hours.
12:06 p.m.: Two furnaces worth $5,000 were stolen from a construction site in the 3000 block of Neil Jerome Drive within the past month.
12:12 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music being played near a soundwall at El Pescadero park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
2:14 p.m.: Someone broke into a trailer and stole merchandise from it in the 5300 block of Hopkins Road.
2:34 p.m.: A woman in the 200 block of West 10th Street said she was having lunch when a suspicious man followed her to her car and took a picture of her. The woman said a friend then followed the man and took a picture of his vehicle’s ;license plate and gave the information to the police department.
Tuesday
12:14 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music and people singing in the 1100 block of Kapareil Drive.
8:16 a.m.: Vehicles were reportedly passing other vehicles on the wrong side of the road on the 4200 block of Windsong Drive.
10:49 a.m.: A caller in the 2000 block of Lara Lane said they just lost $1,000 on a scam stating that there was a warrant for her arrest.
11:41 a.m.: A resident in the 500 block of West Grant Line Road said they had video of two people lighting their trash cans on fire the night before.
2:19 p.m.: Someone in the 1700 block of Whirlaway Lane said they heard two gunshots.
3:13 p.m.: A person doing refrigeration work at a business in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road said someone tried to steal the stereo from their work van they left unlocked.
5:39 p.m.: A gray Hyundai Sant Fe was driving recklessly, passing vehicles crossing over a double yellow line on West Byron Road.
8:04 p.m.: Police were called to a business in the 1500 block of Chrisman Road where an employee had stolen more than $1,738.
10:33 p.m.: Two bicycles were stolen from behind a garage roll up door in the 2700 of Pavilion Parkway.
11:07 p.m.: A caller said their 2010 silver Honda Civic was stolen from the 1300 block Hampton Court and it may have been an ex-girlfriend who took the keys when she was visiting the home.
Monday
2:29 a.m.: A caller in the 700 block of Palm Circle wanted to talk to an officer about their girlfriend and her daughter damaging a bedroom door and wanted it documented for the property owner.
8:18 a.m.: A black 2019 Dodge Durango was reported stolen from the 800 block of Westleigh Court.
9:54 a.m.: A white Ford F250 pickup truck was reported stolen from the 100 block of Sloan Court. The caller said they were tracking the truck’s location with a GPS unit.
11:38 a.m.: A homeless woman was sleeping in front of a business in the 2300 block of North Tracy Boulevard refusing to leave.
11:46 a.m.: A man stole a vape from a business in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road.
2:05 p.m.: Someone was reportedly driving recklessly behind a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
4:48 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a motorhome on Mello Court.
6:30 p.m.: A caller in the 300 block of West Grant line Road told police they were advised by their bank someone had taken $100,000 out of their bank account.
7:20 p.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said someone stole an armload of items and walked out of the store.
10:01 p.m.: A woman in the 1700 block of West 11th Street wanted to talk to an officer about someone breaking the lock on her tent and stealing her items.
Sunday
12:15 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music with a lot of bass coming from the 3300 block Cabrillo Drive.
7:28 p.m.: A gray 2015 Dodge Durango was reported stolen from the 500 block of Veneto Court
8:25 a.m.: Windows were broken out in a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Yellowstone Avenue.
8:32 a.m.: All four wheels of a 2016 Honda Accord were stolen and the car was left on blocks in the 4100 block of Middlefield Drive.
10:56 a.m.: Windows were reported smashed on a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Barcelona Drive.
1:02 p.m.: Someone smashed out the front windows of 2016 Ford Fusion and stole a backpack in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway.
2:21 p.m.: A caller said their phone was stolen while they were in the bathroom in the 200 block of East Eaton Avenue.
8:46 p.m.: A 2017 Chevrolet Equinox was reported stolen from the 2800 block of Atlanta Drive. The caller said they let a friend staying with them borrow the vehicle to go to the store and when the caller woke up from a nap the suspect took all their property from the house, and took the caller’s pain killers and cigarettes.
9:31 p.m.: Credit cards and a driver’s license were stolen from an unlocked car in the 2400 block of Joe Pombo Parkway. The caller said the credit cards had already been used at a liquor store and a bank.
10:21 p.m.: A man was reportedly shooting at a woman in the 700 block of West 11th Street.
Saturday
3:47 a.m.: A man on a motorcycle was scene pulling tarps off products and stealing them from the Home Depot parking lot, 2461 Naglee Road.
4:17 a.m.: The head of security at a business in the 800 block of West Clover Road suspected drugs were being used in a room that was having multiple visitors and wanted police to remove them.
9:16 a.m.: A driver in a white sedan was seen spinning doughnuts on Gandy Dancer Drive.
12:39 p.m.: The California Highway Patrol transferred a report of a driver in a gray two-door BMW speeding and spinning doughnuts on Acacia Street.
1:21 p.m.: Someone reported hearing fireworks or firecrackers going off near Willow Creek Drive.
2:26 p.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said they interrupted someone trying to steal gasoline from a guest’s vehicle.
7:27 p.m.: A caller reported a hit and run accident involving a black Mercedes in the 800 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
11:30 p.m.: Police were called about loud music with a DJ that had been going on for about the past 12 hours in the 4400 block of South MacArthur Drive.
Friday
3:23 a.m.: A gray four-door Prius was seen speeding at 80 mph and running stop signs and traffic lights and was last seen heading on West Beverly Place.
3:49 a.m.: A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 truck was stolen from the 1600 block of Bayberry Lane.
9:09 a.m.: Several homeless people who set up an encampment behind a store on the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard reportedly blocked their loading ramp for the store.
10:04 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block of Derecho Way wanted to talk an officer about a neighbor who keeps on walking through their property and backyard.
3:05 p.m.: A caller in the 300 block of South Corral Hollow came home to find someone had entered the home through an unlocked back door and stole a safe from the home.
6:48 p.m.: A driver on the 2800 block of Naglee Road reported being in a traffic collision with a Toyota, which fled the scene. The caller offered to provide police video of the incident.
9 p.m.: Police were called about loud music from a band playing in a garage in the 1100 block of Gatetree Court.
9:09 p.m.: About eight gunshots and the sound of a car driving off were heard coming from South Central Avenue and West Schulte Road.
11:09: Someone reported seeing a vehicle being stolen in the 1100 block of Palomar Court.
Dec. 1
12:45 a.m.: Someone monitoring a construction site in the 300 block of East Grant Line Road by video said there was a person on scene with a pickup truck trespassing on the property.
8:13 a.m.: A caller on West Valpico Road said a man driving a black vehicle brandished a gun at her.
9:13 a.m.: A person came to the police department to report a scam where they received a phone call from someone who had the last four digits of their social security number.
9:58 a.m.: A business in the 1000 block of Pescadero Avenue said someone made $34,550 worth of fraudulent business transactions on their business account.
11:24 a.m.: Someone in the 200 block of Adaire Lane complained about loud music coming from a nearby park.
1:45 p.m.: A community mailbox was reportedly opened in the 2300 block of Carol Ann Drive.
4:10 p.m.: A woman in the 100 block of East 20th Street said she thought she was being scammed by a caller claiming to be a lawyer telling her she had to pay someone money.
8:59 p.m.: A white 2014 Chrysler Town and Country was vandalized with spray paint in the 1600 block of Bessie Avenue.
11:59 p.m.: A business in the 1500 block of North Chrisman Road said an employee who had been terminated stole more than $1,300 worth of packages.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.