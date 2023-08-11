On Aug. 3 at 7:03 p.m. a bicyclist on the 2200 block of Mount Pellier Street said a driver of a black Hyundai Sonata chased after him and tried to run him off the road after he photographed the driver littering.
Tracy police received 1,442calls for service from Aug. 3 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
9:32 a.m.: A caller in the 3500 block of West Grant Line Road said his ex-wife opened credit cards in his name and charged $2,000 on them.
10:29 a.m.: Someone broke into a backyard in the 200 block of East Seventh Street and stole a 2007 Honda CRF50 dirt bike worth $2,000.
1:58 p.m.: A man in the 100 block of west Beverly Place said he believes his ex-girlfriend vandalized his car. She had texted him that she was going to slash his tires and now found his car scratched up.
5:25 p.m.: A resident in the 100 block of East 21st Street said a neighbor waved a gun at him.
6:44 p.m.: A person in the 1600 block of Union Lane said someone calling from a private number called him and said obscenities to him in his native language and threatened him.
8:29 p.m.: A caller in the 1900 block of Deborah Street said their mother’s friend threatened to “throw down” with them.
Tuesday
5:38 a.m.: Someone in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway said their car was burglarized and several items had been stolen.
7:31 a.m.: A manager with the Union Pacific Railroad said fuel was stolen from locomotive at their yard near North MacArthur Drive and Sixth Street.
11:20 a.m.: A person at a business in the 3300 block of Naglee Road said there was an ongoing problem with a homeless man trespassing at the business. The caller said the man stole alcohol two months ago and wanted to press charges for the theft and the trespassing.
1;12 p.m.: A car windshield was smashed in the 2400 block of Byron Road.
5:30 p.m.: A white 53-foot trailer with a Canadian license plate was stolen from the 1500 block of North MacArthur Drive.
7:52 p.m.: Two teenagers were at a preschool in the 1200 block of Dove Drive refusing to leave.
9:19 p.m.: Fireworks were reported going off near Duncan Drive and Neves Street.
10:43 p.m.: A caller heard a vehicle spinning doughnuts in the 1900 block of Middlefield Drive.
11:49 p.m.: Two men and a woman stole about 10 cases of Spam worth $24 each from Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway, and left in a mid-size SUV.
Monday
12:13 a.m.: Fireworks were reported going off near the 4200 block of Tropaz Lane.
6:56 a.m.: A caller at a trailer at a construction site at the end of the 5000 block of Promontory Parkway said someone broke into the trailer and took a set of keys and stole a white Chevrolet Silverado truck.
7:34 a.m.: Someone reported graffiti on traffic signs and a water meter box in the 2800 block of Rio Grande Drive.
9:14 a.m.: Police were called about a homeless man that had set up an encampment behind Planet Fitness, 3262 N. Tracy Blvd. The caller said the homeless man had been told to leave before but now was back.
1:32 p.m.: A man in the 2700 block of Meadow Brook Lane said his brother was trying to stab him with a pocketknife.
2:47 p.m.: A person at a hotel in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said they had kicked two men out of a room last night and they had a broken a window to get back inside.
3:40 p.m.: A caller from a business in the 2100 block of West Grant Line Road said a man walked into the lobby covered in blood and screaming.
4:59 p.m.: Someone in the 300 block of West Ninth Street said a $1,407 mortgage payment had been cashed by an unknown person back in early June.
7:01 p.m.: A person at a business in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a man had stolen a shopping cart full of merchandise two times today.
9:07 p.m.: An employee at a business in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard said four homeless people were at the front entrance harassing customers for money and wanted them removed.
10:40 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from the middle of El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Ave.
11:02 p.m.: A resident in the 100 block of West Seventh Street said a neighbor took her dog off her porch. The caller said she tried asking her neighbor for the dog but she wasn’t making any sense.
Sunday
12:09 a.m.: Someone called police to report that a man near the train tracks on East Sixth Street and North MacArthur Drive was swinging a double-bladed axe.
2:32 a.m.: Someone reported hearing a single gunshot on Renown Drive.
6:10 a.m.: A lime green Kia Soul was stolen sometime during the night from the 1800 block of Camellia Drive.
9:59 a.m.: Someone reported two of the tires on their vehicle were popped and the caller had video of the incident.
1:56 p.m.: A caller in the 2800 block of Naglee Road reported two men leaving a store with shopping cart full of items and thought they might have shoplifted the items.
4:35 p.m.: Police were called about two people loitering in a parking lot in the 800 block of West Clover Road.
5:43 p.m.: A man who may have been drinking backed his black Toyota Avalon unto another vehicle in the 1700 block of West 11th Street.
8:06 p.m.: A man broke a chain locking a bicycle in the 4800 block of South Tracy Boulevard and rode off with it.
9:39 p.m.: A homeless man gained access to a room at the Hampton Inn, 2410 Naglee Road, and destroyed it. The man had left the hotel but returned and was lying on a patio deck.
10:03 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from a house in the 2900 block of Dovenshire Drive.
10:24 p.m.: A man with a handgun robbed a business in the 1200 block of West 11th Street.
Saturday
3.24 a.m.: A man in a tent in the 2200 block of Krohn Road said he heard one gunshot.
9:18 a.m.: A pregnant woman was reportedly trying to break into a home in the 200 block of Portola Way.
2:33 p.m.: A man was stealing skin care products from a business in the 2800 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
5:07 p.m.: Somone was reportedly driving at an excessive speed on the freeway. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
5:11 p.m.: A caller said a business in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road had a video of a woman stealing his wife’s wallet from her shopping cart.
6:59 p.m.: Polce were called about some kind of prayer or chanting coming from the 3000 block of Granger Street. The caller said the chanting had been going on all day, everyday from the location.
9:03 p.m.: Fireworks were being set off from somewhere in Bridle Creek Circle.
9:42 p.m.: Police were called about a suspicious man walking around vehicles in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
10:28 p.m.: A man in the 1700 block of Treehaven Lane said he was punched in the face by his brother when he tried to break up a fight between his brother and his girlfriend.
Friday
1:21 a.m.: A man wearing a black leather jacket was beating a woman on the ground in the 800 block of West 11th Street.
1:52 a.m.: Someone reported a man and a woman in a fight in the 700 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
6:47 a.m.: A person at a business in the 1300 block of West 11th Street said a man was on a dock behind the business refusing to leave. The caller said the man appeared to be under the influence of a drug and acting erratic and “out of it.”
8:40 a.m.: A vehicle was burglarized in the 500 block of West 12th Street.
9:10 a.m.: Someone at a business in the 3900 block of North Tracy Boulevard said an employee had taken $1,000 worth of lottery scratchers from the business.
11:04 a.m.: Red gang graffiti saying “Norte” was reported on an electrical box in the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
5:11 p.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of Whittingham Drive said their mother was the victim of elder abuse and possibly a civil action as someone had taken money from her.
5:31 p.m.: A vehicle in the 2100 block of West Grant Line Road had a window broken and wallet stolen from it.
8:30 p.m.: A woman from Texas visiting relatives in the 2700 block of Shofield Lane said her handgun was stolen from a car parked in front of the relatives’ home.
10:12 p.m.: Several fireworks were reported coming from an area near Ben Ingram Lane.
11:10 p.m.: A possible intoxicated man was reportedly seen rocking back and forth with his eyes closed while leaning on a white Toyota 4-runner.
Aug. 3
12:17 a.m.: A caller said they were almost hit by a person driving a black Toyota Corral on Arbor Avenue.
4:04 a.m.: A woman was trying to start her shift at a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street but couldn’t get inside because of a homeless man in front of the store drinking a bottle of Jameson blocking her way.
4:15 a.m.: A silver Kia Forte was reported stolen from the 1500 block of East Grant Line Road.
9:53 a.m.: Gang graffiti was reported on the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
11:09 a.m.: A caller in the 1700 of Chartwell Lane said someone took out a loan in his name and the caller might know who the person was.
11:48 a.m.: A white Kia Sorento was stolen the Target parking lot, 2800 Naglee Road. The caller said they lost their keys in the store a few days ago and the car was taken in the morning. The caller said they had an air tag in the car and tracked it to a residence and were there waiting for police.
3:43 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of West Whittier Avenue said he received a warrant letter out of Texas in the mail. The caller said the name on the warrant wasn’t his and he had never been to Texas.
8:44 p.m.: A caller from a business in the 1500 block of Chrisman Road said an associate admitted to the theft of more than $11,394 worth of items and the business wanted to press charges.
9 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the 800 of Larkspur Drive.
10:03 p.m.: A man said he and his dog were attacked by another dog while taking a walk in the 400 block of Wheat Lane. The caller’s dog was injured and they were taking it to an emergency room in Dublin. The caller said they had the information of the other dog’s owner.
11:15 p.m.: A loud argument between a man and a woman was reported in the 800 block of West Grant Line Road.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.