On Wednesday at 6:32 p.m. a 57-year-old man driving a sedan southbound on Holly Drive at the Interstate 205 overpass rear-ended another vehicle. The impact sprung the hood of the sedan up completely covering the car’s windshield. The driver continued south with his hood covering his windshield when he passed a Tracy police sergeant on patrol. The officer stopped the car and found the driver was four-times the legal limit and arrested him for driving under the influence. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Tracy police received 1,354 calls for service from March 3 through Wednesday. Calls from Tuesday and Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Monday
5:02 a.m.: A woman said she was visiting a friend in the first block of Portola Way and left her 2007 Acura there and when she was gone her ex-boyfriend stole the car.
6:29 a.m.: A caller with the city parks department said there were four vehicles parked on the lawn at Alden Park, 600 Sequoia Boulevard. The caller said it was an ongoing issue and they had created thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.
11:38 a.m.: A woman’s purse was stolen from the vision center at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road.
12:17 p.m.: A man in the 1000 block of Vernon Berry Lane said someone made a threat to beat him up.
12:25 p.m.: Someone in the 1300 block of Montauban Street said their stepdaughter was stealing vintage doll clothes they sell and prescription pain medications.
3:02 p.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of Whispering Wind Drive said a man on a dirt bike almost ran her over while she was walking on the sidewalk.
4:33 p.m.: Kids playing with a boomerang in a parking lot in the 3200 block of W. Grant Line Road hit a vehicle causing damage and then took off in a Dodge Ram pickup.
8:05 p.m. A resident in the 1200 block of Adam Street said a neighbor’s Chihuahua bit her dog on the leg, breaking the skin. The caller said it was an ongoing problem with the dog chasing her dog and her cat. The caller said the Chihuahua is never on a leash and the neighbor hasn’t taken any steps to resolve the issue.
10:17 p.m.: Two pickup trucks were seen racing on eastbound Schulte Road toward MacArthur Drive.
Sunday
12:40 a.m.: Someone complained about vehicles doing doughnuts in the 5700 block of South Tracy Boulevard
1:24 a.m.: Police gave a warning to the occupants of home on Accipiter Court that were playing loud music.
8:46 a.m.: A resident in the 1700 block of Sequoia Boulevard said someone vandalized their fence and stones in their front yard.
10:05 a.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said someone took money from a register overnight and they have video of the incident.
11:30 a.m.: A community mailbox was vandalized in the first block of Alamo Drive.
12:29 p.m.: Two people were riding dirt bikes on 11th Street near Alden Glen Drive.
12:59 p.m.: A guest staying at a hotel in the 800 block of West Clover Road said the management packed up their belongings but they were missing a set of Air Pods and two makeup bags.
2:08 p.m.: A mailbox was broken into in the 2000 block of Babcock Lane.
6:37 p.m.: A 2003 Acura MDX reported stolen to police was actually towed by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office for a parking offense.
7:04 p.m.: A caller in the 4600 block of Calamity Court said someone took something from beneath their recreational vehicle and it might have been the catalytic converter.
8:04 p.m.: The driver of a silver Jeep that left Interstate 205 and turned on to North Tracy Boulevard may be intoxicated. The caller said the Jeep was swerving all over the roadway and almost struck another vehicle.
10:32 p.m.: Police were told there was a wrong-way driver on northbound Corral Hollow Road heading into oncoming traffic as it drove toward West Grant Line Road.
11:02 A man with his pants down past his knees was coming up to customers and refusing to leave at a shopping center in the 1100 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
Saturday
6:31 p.m.: A caller said they interrupted someone breaking into a vehicle in the 3700 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
8:25 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 2300 block of Cabana Lane.
9:02 a.m.: Someone cleaning up a parking lot in the 13000 block of West 11th Street said a homeless woman with an encampment was refusing to leave the area.
11:26 a.m.: A resident with a mailing address at the Tracy Post Office, 125 W. Ninth Street, said someone buying something from him on Craigslist sent him a check for double the amount and wanted him to refund the balance in Cash. The man’s bank and said the check was counterfeit.
12:19 p.m.: A rear license plate was taken from a vehicle in the first block of B Street.
2:07 p.m.: Police were told a couple of people on dirt bikes kept riding up and down Village Drive.
3:50 p.m.: The owner of an online skin care products company said a customer in Tracy had been cancelling orders but hadn’t shipped the merchandise back and they had lost about $5,000 worth of product.
6:05 p.m.: A caller complained about a loud party with about 20 people in the 1400 block of Divine Lane.
7:45 p.m.: A 2014 Dodge Charger was reported stolen from the first block of Teton Lane.
11:14 p.m.: A security guard said someone stole a box from a construction area in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Naglee Road.
Friday
12:33 a.m.: Police were told the driver of a white Ford Explorer might be intoxicated and was unable to maintain lanes on West Valpico Road.
2:31 a.m.: A woman had been in the bathroom of a business in the 3900 block of North Tracy Boulevard for more than an hour and was refusing to leave.
6:53 a.m.: A caller in the 200 block of East Beverly Place said they were the victim of a hit and run accident.
11:50 a.m.: A homeowner in the 2400 block of Paul Poole Drive was away from her residence but could see someone on a security camera on a side door trying to break into the home.
11:50 a.m.: Police were called about a homeless man in the 800 block of West Schulte Road wearing a construction vest and pushing a cart had a 7-inch-knife in his back pocket and came up to someone saying, “I am older than you boy.”
1:34 p.m.: A black 1990 Ford Mustang was reported stolen sometime in the past few days from the 300 block of West Central Avenue.
4:03 p.m.: A green Ford Mustang was reported driving recklessly on West 11th Street near Holly Drive.
5:16 p.m.: Someone complained about people on the corner of Tracy Boulevard and West Grant Line Road walking up to vehicles asking for money.
7:02 p.m.: A caller complained about someone on El Portal Street that plays “patriotic” music every night.
10:44 p.m.: Four rapid fire gunshots were heard in the 500 block of Jennifer Way.
March 3
12:06 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of East 21st Street said their husband was intoxicated and drove off in a white Toyota Tacoma.
12:46 a.m.: Someone in the 1700 block of Duncan Drive said they heard about five bangs and were unsure if it was fireworks or gunfire.
7:29 a.m.: A person living in a truck behind a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road was refusing to leave the area.
11:15 a.m.: Three men in a Honda Civic stole a package from a porch in the 2800 block of Gold Run Street.
1:24 p.m.: A homeless person was sleeping in the breezeway of business in the 2300 block of North Tracy Boulevard. The caller wanted police to move the person along.
2:51 p.m.: A caller said a blue Toyota sedan hit their car while it was parked in a lot in the 200 block of East 11th Street and then drove off.
3:40 p.m.: A woman said a server at a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road charged her credit card $450 after she paid her bill and had left the business.
3:53 p.m.: A business in the 800 block of West 11th Street said two women regularly walk in and steal duffle bags full of items. The business had a video of the women stealing about $600 worth of items.
5:49 p.m.: A caller in the 3100 block of Antonio Loop said her ex-boyfriend slashed her tires and prevented her from getting into a car to leave. The caller didn’t know where he lived or what he used to slash the tires.
11:18 p.m.: A man was sleeping in the lobby of a business in the 600 block of West Grant Line Road and the caller wanted police to move him along.
11:28 p.m.: Police complained about loud music coming from vehicles in the 200 block of Glenhaven Drive.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
