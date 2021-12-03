Tracy Police received a call about an unknown person entering a neighbor’s home in the 300 block of Highland Avenue at 4:04 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers surrounded the home and began negotiating with the suspect to come out. The department’s Crisis Negotiations Team took over the conversation with the suspect who refused to come out and was barricaded inside the home. Police say the suspect started a fire inside the home and officers then forced their way in to prevent the fire from spreading. Once the fire was out officers arrested Melissa Jane Ortiz, 36. She was booked into county jail, and is facing misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and vandalism along with felony charges of burglary and arson. She is being held at the jail on $360,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in the Manteca branch of the San Joaquin County Superior Court on Friday.
Tracy police received 1,242 calls for service from Nov. 25 through Wednesday. Details on calls from Thursday through Sunday were not available at press time The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
8:50 a.m.: The rear license plate was stolen from a Chevrolet Suburban in the 300 block of East 22nd Street.
9:25 a.m.: A caller in the 300 block of West Court said all of the money was taken from their Electronic Benefit Transfer card and a social worker told them the money was used in Fresno.
10:03 a.m.: An employee at Valley First Credit Union, 1003 N. Central Avenue, said a customer deposited a fraudulent $10,000 check and the bank had information on the suspect.
11:05 a.m.: A resident in the 1100 block of Duncan Drive said their personal information was used to open a Pacific Gas & Electric account in Bakersfield.
3:42 p.m.: A woman dropping off her child for a dance practice said a man behind Juanita Market, 340 W. Grant Line Road, had his pants down and was exposing himself.
4:18 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 1600 block of Coupe Place.
6:02 p.m.: A caller in the 700 block of Arroyo Seco Way said a neighbor drives a 2019 Dodge Charger drives at excessive speeds through the neighborhood and whips doughnuts in the area. The caller wanted police to talk to the driver.
6:32 p.m.: An employee at Motel 6, 3810 N. Tracy Boulevard, called about a guest who and passed out in the lobby. The caller said the man might be under the influence and later walked out of the lobby.
8:44 p.m.: A person walking their dog said they saw a man come out of garage in the 1200 block of Crossroads Drive holding a machete. The caller said the man didn’t do anything but stare at him.
10:44 p.m.: Someone said they heard four gunshots in front of their home in the 300 block of West Carlton Way.
Tuesday
12:21 a.m.: Employees at Jack in the Box, 1935 W. 11th Street, said a drunken driver in a grey Mazda broke glass on the building.
8:34 a.m.: A blue 1991 Honda Accord was stolen from the Green Oaks Mobile Home Park, 2929 N. MacArthur Drive.
10:31 a.m.: A caller from St. Bernard’s Church, 165 W. Eaton Avenue, said someone broke into a storage shed in a fenced-off section of the property and stole a diamond tile cutting saw.
11:57 a.m.: A resident on the 1400 block of Schleiger Drive reported two handguns and other items were stolen from the trunk of their vehicle sometime Sunday evening.
12:43 p.m.: Police were told about a home invasion that happened in the 900 block of West Beverly Place. The caller said a woman came into the home and robbed the residents. The woman left the home and was later found trespassing at the Larch Clover Community Center and was detained by sheriff deputies. The victim from the home invasion tracked their cell phone to the Larch Clover Community Center and told the Sheriff’s department about the incident. Police were called to the center to meet with the deputies, victim and the suspect.
2:30 p.m.: A red 2014 Kenworth tractor truck was stolen from the 300 block of Arbor Avenue sometime during the night.
3:58 p.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Eureka Way said a window was shot out on their home.
4:04 p.m.: Police were called to the Autozone store, 1122 W. 11th Street, after an employee admitted embezzling more than $2,000 worth of merchandise.
9:01 p.m.: Someone reported a possible drunken driver at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. The caller said the driver was driving without lights on and struck a curb. Police found the car parked with a man passed out behind the wheel. Officers said he wasn’t under the influence and called for the fire department to check if the man was having a medical issue.
9:38 p.m.: A caller in the 1700 block of Duncan Drive said someone stole gasoline from their vehicle last week and then returned on Sunday and stole more gas and the vehicles gas cap.
Monday
2:08 a.m.: A black 2005 Pontiac GTO was stolen from the 1800 block of Bankston Drive.
7:53 a.m.: A resident at Sycamore Village Apartments, 350 W. Central Avenue, said a neighbor assaulted her and took her phone because she banged on the neighbor’s porch with a broom when their dog was barking.
8:50 a.m.: A caller in the 1810 block of Petrig Court said they received a suspicious package from someone they met online. Police talked to the caller who said they weren’t scammed out of any money and were advised to return the package.
8:58 a.m.: The daughter of a man who died in the 1600 block of Bessie Avenue said her father’s caregiver had taken items from the home and refused to return them. The daughter wanted to talk to an officer about the situation.
10:54 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2003 Honda Accord in the 600 block of Jesse Martinez Drive.
10:58 a.m.: A resident in the 4300 block of Cherry Lane said someone stole the rear license plate off their 2004 Toyota Sequoia.
11:41 a.m.: A man was reportedly struck in the head with a pipe at a drainage basin in the 2400 block of South MacArthur Drive.
12:37 p.m.: Someone complained about their neighbor on the 2900 block of Kennsington Court that was speeding up and down the street and driving recklessly. The caller didn’t feel safe for herself or her child walking in the area.
1:33 p.m.: An employee at Ross, 2483 Naglee Road, said a man just walked out of the store with a garbage bag filled with about $1,000 worth of merchandise and the store wanted to prosecute the man.
4:28 p.m.: A 16-foot flat bed trailer was stolen from the 2600 block of Rio Grande Drive.
9:55 p.m.: A caller said a driver in an older silver Honda Civic was on eastbound 11th Street and almost caused several accidents and was unable to stay in the lane.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
