On Oct. 21 at 12:32 p.m. police were called to the 2500 block of Pebble Creek Court for a report of a man in a backyard. Police received several other calls reporting this same man jumping fences in the area. Officers responded and found a residential burglary had occurred. A large perimeter was set up and police began a yard-to-yard search, including using a drone, to try and find the man. Because Freiler School was nearby the school was placed on lockdown during the search. After several hours of searching for the man police determined he had had fled the area before the first officers arrived on scene.
Tracy police received 1,301 calls for service from Oct. 21 through Wednesday. Calls from Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
12:30 a.m.: A caller at Chevron, 3400 N. MacArthur Drive, said two men, one wearing a yellow safety vest, stole 43 cartons of cigarettes. The caller said they both ran across the street toward Glover Park.
3:24 a.m.: A resident in the 900 block of Palm Circle said someone vandalized their car pouring syrup all over it.
4:28 a.m.: A guest at the Fairfield Inn, 2410 Naglee Road, said someone stole his rented U-Haul trailer within the past hour.
5:11 a.m.: An employee at Safeway, 1801 W. 11th Street, called about a woman in the store who walked out with stolen items. The store wanted police to give the woman a trespass warning.
11:38 a.m.: A caller in the 1100 block of Yorkshire Loop reported a stolen credit card. The caller said the card never came in the mail and someone was using it.
12:03 p.m.: A woman was standing in the median of West Grant line Road near Parker Avenue with her pants pulled down exposing herself.
2:35 p.m. A manager said the ATMs were vandalized at Bank of America, 3120 W, Grant Line Road.
4:03 p.m.: A resident at Brookdale Tracy, 355 Grant Line Road, reported being defrauded out of $2,200 over the phone by someone who claimed to be a Google employee.
5:11 p.m.: A caller at Amazon, 1555 N. Chrisman Road, said a man in a Peterbuilt water truck showed him a handgun in his waistband after they got into an argument about the water truck splashing the caller’s vehicle.
5:54 p.m.: Someone broke a lock and a door handle on a garage door in the 100 block of Portico Lane.
6:26 p.m.: Police were told two men were riding dirt bikes around Sienna Park, 1312 Sienna Park Drive, destroying the grass. Another caller said they were doing wheelies and weren’t wearing helmets.
10:31 p.m.: A woman on the 700 block of Chestnut Avenue had reported her neighbor to code enforcement, and he retaliated by revving his engine in the early morning hours. Police told the woman code enforcement doesn’t say who made the complaint and to call them if things escalated.
Monday
1:58 a.m.: A man stole $20 worth of beer from Quick Stop, 1153 Lincoln Boulevard, and left in a red Toyota Camry. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the car.
7:04 a.m.: About $11,000 worth of plumbing equipment and power tools were stolen from a construction site in the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
7:30 a.m.: A fence was damaged and a catalytic converter was stolen from a Nissan NV200 van at UPS Health Care, 1150 E. Arbor Avenue.
7:35 a.m.: Someone reported that a community mailbox was broken into in the 1500 block of Promenade Circle. Police found no sign of forced entry into the box and it may have been left open by a mail carrier.
8:14 a.m.: A caller at Bill Pollard Tax, 79 E. 11th Street said a vehicle crashed into the building and damaged the structure, leaving behind headlights and other debris. Police said it may have been from a crash they went to during the night.
9:41 a.m.: A window was broken in the 1400 of Pescadero Avenue. The caller said they thought it might have been a burglary attempt and they couldn’t get in from the window because of a wall.
3:55 p.m.: A manager from a construction site in the 1100 block of Pescadero Avenue said someone stole several gas cans with a company logo on them.
5:45 p.m.: The owner of a property in the 2900 block of Jackson Avenue found a gate open, a door open and damage all through the home. The owner told police that the damage may have caused by a prior tenant.
6:48 p.m.: A motorcycle rider was reportedly struck by a silver Nissan Versa on the 1600 block of Parkside Drive, and the Nissan then drove off toward Corral Hollow Road. The motorcycle rider said the Nissan would have heavy front-end damage from the collision.
8:09 p.m.: Someone complained about an ongoing problem with vehicles doing doughnuts in the roadway on Amatchi Drive.
10:57 p.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of Earl Way said their brother had been drinking and was getting into a fight with other family members because they would not give him keys to pickup truck. The brother agreed to sleep in the truck and police said no crime had occurred and left.
Sunday
12:05 a.m.: Loud music was reported in the 1000 block of Lourence Drive. Police found the residence with the music and gave them a warning.
12:47 a.m.: The owner of Sunset Liquors, 2355 Parker Avenue, aid three people came in the store and stole expensive bottles of alcohol. The caller said each person stole three or four bottles each and if police found them they would press charges.
4:25 a.m.: Someone in the 400 block of South C Street said they head four gunshots.
7:56 p.m.: Someone driving a white Ford pickup reportedly tried to steal a trencher, whose owner had attached a GPS device to the machine. The trencher owner followed the GPS signal, and the person who stole the trencher disconnected the trailer and left it in the road upon realizing that the trencher owner was in pursuit.
11:02 a.m.: A man pushing a shopping cart was seen waving a machete in the face of a woman in front of Fire Station 91, 1701 W. 11th Street.
12:35 p.m.: A caller said a driver in a dark grey Toyota Corolla hit their vehicle on Interstate 205 and headed north on Tracy Boulevard.
5:49 p.m.: Security at one of the warehouses in the area of North Hansen Road and Promontory Parkway said vehicles were in the area doing doughnuts in parking lots and roads. Security said the vehicles leave when the security cars turn on their lights and go to another area. About 2 hours later security called police to tell the cars were setting up again for a side show.
6:32 p.m.: A rental car that was stolen from the Winco parking lot, 2850 Pavilion Parkway, was found near the Byron Market. The person renting the car had it towed from the area. Police told the caller to tell the rental company about the theft if they wanted to make a report.
8:15 p.m.: A homeless man pushing a cart appeared to be very intoxicated was outside Purgatory Bar, 31 W. 10th Street, screaming and banging on a window. A customer later called and said the man looked like he wanted to fight staff at the bar. Police told the man to leave the area.
10:29 p.m.: Police were called about a hit and run that just occurred on Antonio Loop. Two people got out of one of the cars involved and ran away.
Saturday
12:58 a.m.: An employee at Purgatory Bar, 31 W. 10th Street, was concerned that an intoxicated person may get into a car and drive away. The caller said the man was stumbling around with keys in his hand. The employee said he would call back if the man got into a car and drove away.
2:29 a.m.: Staff at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, 1420 N. Tracy Boulevard, said a man was dropped off with a gunshot wound to the groin by a friend who then ran off. Police later said the gunshot wound was self-inflicted while the man was in a vehicle at Ralph’s Club parking lot.
8:36 a.m.: Someone said a man in a blue tractor trailer at the Tracy Truck Stop, 3940 N. Tracy Boulevard, was selling marijuana out of the vehicle and had been selling it across several states.
9:57 a.m.: A caller said a man on West Grant Line Road near Parker Avenue was taking all his clothes off down to his underwear.
2:02 p.m.: A man wearing a black hoodie with a bicycle climbed a fence into a construction area in the 1100 block of East Pescadero Avenue.
3:10 p.m.: Someone reported two black sedans driving recklessly on West Kavanagh Avenue at Holly Drive.
10:21 p.m.: A dark colored truck was doing doughnuts at the end of Crossroads Drive. The caller said it was an ongoing problem with the same truck.
Friday
10:17 a.m.: The front license plate was stolen off a Ford F150 truck in the 2400 block of Basque Drive.
12:26 p.m.: A man said he was walking his dog in the 400 block of West Highland Avenue when a dog that lives at one of the homes attacked them.
5:55 p.m.: Very loud music could be heard coming from a home on the 400 block of Acacia Street. An offier, who said the music could be heard from East Carlton Way and Franklin Street, issued an administrative citation for the music.
7:04 p.m.: A person who was known to steal from other stores was inside Best Buy, 2550 Naglee Road. The man had stolen thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from other stores and was near the phone display. Employees were worried he might rip them off and run away. The caller said they thought mall security scared him off and he left without taking anything.
8:17 p.m.: A caller in the 600 block of Palm Circle said someone pulled a handgun on them. The caller said the person was banging on their door and yelling. The caller said it was a family member and threatened to kill everyone at the house, but they may have already left.
9:01 p.m.: A caller at 7-11, 455 W. Grant Line Road said someone was in the store that always steals merchandise was inside the store refusing to leave.
9:33 p.m.: Someone threw a rock through a bedroom window of a home in the 4400 block of Tropaz Lane. The caller said this was the second time since Oct. 2 it happened and asked for extra patrols.
9:44 p.m.: A black vehicle was seen speeding and doing doughnuts near the 1600 block of Baigorry Street.
10:24 p.m.: Police had a couple of calls about a loud party with about 20 people in the 1100 block of Gatetree Court. Police had the party shut down.
Thursday
6::07 a.m.: A white Chevrolet S10 extra cab was reported stolen from a shopping center parking lot in the 2300 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
9:01 a.m.: A green 2002 Honda Accord was reported stolen from West 12th Street.
1:14 p.m.: An employee at Amazon, 1555 N. Chrisman said someone stole their phone while they were at work.
2:27 p.m. A caller in the first block of Kavanagh Avenue said someone they know used their address to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.
3:28 p.m.: A man was inside the Grocery Outlet, 825 W. 11th Street trying to steal alcohol.
3:35 p.m.: A business in the 500 block of West Grant Line Road said someone had duplicated one of their business checks and was writing checks all over the country trying to scam people.
5:38 p.m.: Police were called to the Grocery Outlet, 825 W. 11th Street for a report of a woman that assaulted two employees.
7:19 p.m.: A caller in the 2700 block of Handstand Way said they were scammed out of $500 by someone posing as Pacific Gas & Electric Co.
7:20 p.m.: Two motorcycles on 11th Street near Lincoln Boulevard were driving recklessly, running through stoplights and driving without headlights.
9:54 p.m.: A man stole a knife at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, and then brandished it at a member of the store security . The caller said the man got into an older brown van and left the parking lot and tried to hit one of the security staff with the van as he left.
11:08 p.m.: Gunshots were reported near a park in the 2900 block of Elsinore Drive. The caller said they saw flashes and heard three gunshots. Police talked to someone else who said the noise was from fireworks in the area.
11:35 p.m.: Someone told police three vehicles parked at Gretchen Talley Park, 1500 Dove Drive, and all of the occupants had gone inside the park.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
