A caller in the 2500 block of Berryessa Court at 4:47 a.m. on Saturday said he dropped his wallet in a cab in Dublin and the next fare that took the cab used his wallet to pay for the cab ride. Police told the man he needed to contact the Dublin Police Department to make a report.
Tracy police received 1,335 calls for service from July 22 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
2:49 a.m.: An employee at 7-Eleven, 2360 W. Grant Line Road, said someone claiming to be with UPS called and asked them to send money. The employee sent them about $600 but thinks it might have been a scam.
9:26 a.m.: A resident on Centre Court Drive said someone set off fireworks during the night that damaged her 2006 Chrysler Pacifica and thought it might have been caused by a man who lived in a white van in the neighborhood.
12:02 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Civic parked at Stone Pine Apartments, 227 W. Grant Line Road.
2:05 p.m.: A 2007 Toyota Prius was stolen two days ago from a home in the 1300 block of Crossroads Drive.
Tuesday
1:04 a.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of Ponderosa Drive said someone broke into her vehicle and she could see someone breaking into a vehicle across the street from hers.
7:36 a.m.: Someone stole a green and white kid’s bike from the side of an apartment unit at Tracy Park Apartments, 2800 N. Tracy Boulevard.
6:50 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2020 Nissan Envy at Tracy Park Apartments, 2800 N. Tracy Boulevard.
8:40 p.m.: A caller said a black Ford Mustang was doing doughnuts at the corner of Allegheny Street and Sycamore Parkway and there was an ongoing problem with speeding in the area.
10:11 p.m.: A man said his wife’s wallet with $1,400 cash and other items had just been stolen from Lava Laundry, 2316 East Street.
Monday
7:23 a.m.: Someone reported a car on fire in the Taco Bell parking lot, 2320 N. Tracy Boulevard.
12:52 p.m.: A caller said their Chevrolet Traverse was burglarized sometime during the night while parked in the Motel 6 lot, 3810 N. Tracy Boulevard.
1:40 p.m.: A resident at Harvest Apartments, 2655 Henley Parkway, said more than $10,000 worth of items were stolen from the trunk of her 2020 Honda Accord. The caller said the suspect left a lighter behind on one of the car seats.
1:45 p.m.: An employee at AAA, 2102 W. Grant Line Road, told police a customer made a threat saying he had a handgun in his bag and was going to shoot one of the employees.
1:50 p.m.: A caller in the 199 block of South Willow Creek Drive said someone had used his account information to make fraudulent charges and Metro had information on the suspect.
3 p.m.: A 1996 Chevy Camaro was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Green Springs Court.
Sunday
8:06 a.m.: A caller said a man in his early 20s with curly hair and a black jacket was carrying handgun on Vivian Lane. The caller said the man put the gun in his pants. Police searched the area but couldn’t find him.
8:52 a.m.: A 1993 four-door Nissan Sentra was stolen from a home in the 200 block of Pereira Lane.
3:36 p.m.: Paperwork and garage door remote control were reported stolen from an unlocked car in the 1600 block of Biarritz Court.
4:25 p.m. Three women stole four baskets of fragrances from Ulta Beauty, 2475 Naglee Road, then fled in an older Toyota.
8:41 p.m.: Police gave a warning to the residents of home in the 2900 block of Perry Lane for loud music coming out of their garage.
11:26 p.m.: Someone reported a nude woman with blond hair near the Chevron gas station, 1960 W. 11th Street, walking east crossing Corral Hollow Road. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the woman.
Saturday
8:48 a.m.: A man in the 100 block of West Willow Creek Drive said he received an email from a woman he didn’t know who said she recorded videos through his camera and would post them online if he didn’t pay her.
1:23 p.m.: Police were told two people, one in a red Corvette and the other in a white and blue Dodge Charger tried to rip a gold chain from their neck. The cars headed in different direction from Corral Hollow Road.
4:07 p.m.: A woman said she gave someone permission to use her credit card in January and they just made an additional purchase for $56 using it. The caller said that a mutual friend lost $20,000 to the same person.
4:34 p.m.: A caller in the 1000 block of Lourence Drive said they returned home and found someone had broken into their home. The caller thought it might be a former tenant who stole items from the yard two weeks ago.
10 p.m.: Fireworks were reported being launched at a party at a home near East 22nd and East streets.
11:37 p.m.: Loud music was reported coming from a home in the 2200 block of Barcelona Drive.
Friday
12:36 a.m.: Someone called police and complained about music and people being loud at a homeless encampment at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
11:57 a.m.: A worker at Sunset Liquors, 2355 Parker Ave. wanted to talk to police about a counterfeit check that was cashed at the store a couple of weeks ago.
1:20 p.m.: A resident on the 2600 block of O’Hara Drive said he came home and found a window broken and rock inside his vehicle. The man said it may have been a neighbor that he recently had a run in with.
4:28 p.m.: A computer was stolen from Best Buy, 2550 Naglee Road.
11:36 p.m.: A driver in a grey vehicle struck two parked vehicles in the 3400 block of Briar Lane and fled on foot toward Holly Drive.
July 22
2:08 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of Acacia Street said he was receiving calls and texts from an unknown person who was harassing him and threatening to release his information on websites and apps. The caller said whoever was calling and texting was using different phone numbers so blocking them wasn’t working.
11:08 a.m.: Police were told someone had cut the lock and were inside the gated area of the police radio tower, 15178 W. Schulte Road. Two vehicles were also parked inside the gated area.
1:29 p.m.: The owner of a white Mercedes said their windshield was broken while parked at Golden Corral Buffet, 2850 W. Grant Line Road.
4:08 p.m.: A caller at Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road, said their purse was stolen by someone who fled the scene in a grey Volkswagen Jetta.
6:49 p.m.: Someone at YRC Freight, 1535 E. Pescadero Avenue, said their car was broken into and shoes, a workout bag and the vehicle’s steering wheel were stolen.
7:21 p.m.: Police were called about a man riding a red dirt bike recklessly near Corlis Drive and East Mount Diablo Avenue.
10:34 p.m.: A caller at the Quik Stop gas station, 1153 Lincoln Boulevard, reported seeing a man with a handgun.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
