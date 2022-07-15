On Friday at 1:41 p.m. a woman in the 900 block of Kings Canyon Court said she received a call from a 1-877 number from a man posing as a bill collector. When the caller didn’t give in to the requests the man hung up but called back and told her that he had her social security number, work and home addresses and said he was going to go kill her.
Friday at
Tracy police received 1,127 calls for service from July 7 through Tuesday. Police calls from Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
1:02 a.m.: A man in the 3900 block of Avalon Street told police there was an intoxicated woman there that wouldn’t leave.
2:31 a.m.: A business in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway said they were holding someone who they caught stealing food, a backpack and pet collars that were worth less than $950.
3.44 a.m.: Police responded to a report of a motorcycle and a red jeep that collided in the intersection of West Schulte Road and Schulte Court. Police later reported the road would be closed to investigate the crash describing it as a major injury collision. No other updates were given on the condition of the injured person.
8:28 a.m.; A caller in the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a man opened the passenger door of her vehicle and stole her wallet and ran away.
8:54 a.m.: The driver of a PT Cruiser was driving recklessly on North Tracy Boulevard cutting off other drivers.
9:56 a.m.: A woman with a white duffle bag was going in and out of a store in the 1800 block West 11th Street taking items and saying her sister was going to come back and pay for them.
10:34 a.m.: A man in the 2900 block of Georgia Court told police he lost $49,000 in an email scam.
11:21 a.m.: A resident in the 2600 block of Greystone Drive said he had more than $5,000 in damages after someone keyed the driver’s side of his vehicle.
12:39 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from the 2100 block of West Grant Line Road.
1:21 p.m.: A person at a phone repair store in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said someone stole a phone from the store.
7:25 p.m.: A homeless woman was walking around the Cabrillo Drive destroying landscaping throughout the neighborhood.
8:13 p.m.: A 2000 Chevrolet S10 pickup was reported stolen from the 2500 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
9:41 p.m.: Someone reported hearing six gunshots then the sound of a car speeding away in the 200 block of West Eaton Avenue.
Monday
1:11 a.m.: A red Nissan that was seen swerving crashed into the median at 11th Street and South Mac Arthur Drive.
3:58 a.m.: A business in the 5600 block of Hood Way said an employee arrived intoxicated and was trying to start a fight.
4:53 a.m.: A $2,000 sound system was taken from an unlocked car in the 2000 block of Village Drive.
7:38 a.m.: A security guard at a shopping center in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said a homeless man at entrance to a drive-through was asked to leave and refused.
10:28 a.m.: A resident in the 1700 block of North Corral Hollow Road said the man that poured his concrete was outside threatening to beat him up.
2:27 p.m.: A person at a business on the 100 block of West 10th Street said someone tried to break into the business, damaging the metal bars covering the windows.
6:28 p.m.: A person at a store on the 22400 block of Naglee Road wanted police to remove a woman who had previously been caught shoplifting at the store.
7:44 p.m.: A homeless man in the 300 block of Acacia Street threw a rock through the window of a Jeep.
9:39 p.m.: A gray 2005 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen from the 300 block of West Grant Line, and the person making the report told police that a nearby liquor store might have video of the incident.
10:27 p.m.: The drivers of a blue Honda Civic and a black Honda Accord were racing on West Grant Line, cutting of other drivers and acting recklessly.
Sunday
12 a.m.: Police gave a warning to the occupants of a home in the 2000 block of Tracey Jean Drive after someone complained about loud music with people using profanity.
3:33 a.m.: A motorcycle rider was swerving across the lanes and speeding along South Corral Hollow Road.
5:18 a.m: Someone reported a possibly drunken driver in a gray Toyota Prius that was swerving across the lanes on South Corral Hollow Road.
8:58 a.m.: A woman on the 900 block of West Eighth Street told police that a screen door at her home had been broken during the night, and she believed someone had tried to break into her house.
9:40 a.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of Coolidge Avenue reported someone had opened several credit cards using the caller’s name.
1:19 p.m.: Two glass windows of a business in the 900 block of North Central Avenue had been shattered.
4:59 p.m.: A person at a business in the 500 block of West Clover Road called police about a homeless man near their trash enclosure that had already been given a no trespass warning.
7:45 p.m.: Six people were seen sneaking into a home that had been boarded up due to a recent fire in the 100 block of West Beverly Place.
Saturday
5:57 a.m.: A caller said someone with a crowbar was trying to force their way in through the front door of Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2982 W. Grant Line Road.
7:52 a.m.: Someone reported anti-police graffiti in red paint on a sound wall along West Kavanagh Avenue.
8:17 a.m.: A homeless man who had been given a no trespass warning from In-N-Out Burger, 575 W. Clover Road, had returned and was trying to open doors and showed a box cutter to the caller. The man was talking to himself, and the caller said he might be intoxicated.
8:58 a.m.: A resident in the 800 block of Saffron Drive complained about a low tone or voice they could hear in the area that was keeping them from sleeping.
10:33 a.m.: A 2004 GMC Sierra pickup truck was burglarized in the 2800 block of Naglee Road.
11:23 a.m.: Someone stole items from a garage sale in the 800 block of Manor Court and drove away.
12:24 p.m.: Three men with backpacks were confronted by employees at a business in the 3400 block of Naglee Road. Two of the men ran away and a third threatened to hit a manager with a vase before leaving with stolen merchandise.
6:41 p.m.: Two vehicles were doing burnouts in the 200 block of Beverley Place.
9:13 p.m.: A GT Aggressor bicycle with lights and a speaker on it was stolen form a home in the 200 block of East Third Street.
9:27 p.m.: A caller reported either gunshots or fireworks near Hoyt Park, 28 E. Third Street.
Friday
12:34 a.m.: A caller at a bar in the 100 block of West 11th Street said he was assaulted by a security guard who thought he had a knife.
8:39 a.m.: A rental car that was reported stolen by Enterprise -Rent-a-Car in Antioch was dropped at the Tracy site, 2995 Naglee Road.
8:52 a.m.: A homeless man with a blanket was behind two businesses in the 500 block of West Clover Road refusing to leave.
10:09 a.m.: A truckload of cable valued at nearly $100,000 was stolen from the 6700 block of South Tracy Boulevard sometime during the night.
1:09 p.m.: A resident in the 2500 block of Gaines Lane said they saw a neighbor steal a garden sensor from their backyard and when they went to confront them they refused to open the door.
4:19 p.m.: A homeless woman on West Grant Line Road was reportedly swinging a small Chihuahua around.
7:04 p.m.: A homeless woman was laying down in the main entrance driveway to a business in the 3900 block of North Tracy Boulevard refusing to move. The caller wanted police to move the woman along.
10:51 p.m.: A caller reported hearing vehicles racing and doing doughnuts in the area of Kelly Mist Lane and Glenbriar Circle.
July 7
12:19 a.m.: A man broke a window at a home in the 4100 block of Heirloom Lane.
6:07 a.m.: A woman arriving to work said she saw a man smash the window of a vehicle on the 300 block of West Grant Line Road and steal several items and then run away.
8:18 a.m.: Someone broke into a community mailbox in the 1700 block Cherry Blossom Lane.
9:48 a.m.: A caller said a homeless man was loitering in the 300 block of West Larch Road yelling and acting very agitated.
10:06 a.m.: A group of teens leaving flyers on doors stole a package from a home in the 1300 block of Vallerand Road.
10:15 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 1800 block of McKenna Drive.
11:06 a.m.: A 2003 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 was stolen from the 800 block of West Grant Line Road.
11:20 a.m.: A caller in the 700 block of King’s Canyon Court said their 16-year-old son stole $1,500 worth of a coin collection from his aunt and she wanted to press charges.
2:02 p.m.: A woman said her wallet was stolen from her vehicle while she was at a gas station in the 2400 block of West Grant Line Road.
2:18 p.m.: Someone in the 1600 block of North Tracy Boulevard said their cell phone had been hacked and $9,000 was taken from a bank account.
6:09 p.m.: A couple was having sex in a white Mercedes C300 parked at the Tracy Sport Complex, 955 Crossroads Drive.
7:21 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of South Third Street said Amazon called them to say someone made a purchase of more than $3,000 using their information and wanted them to follow up with the police department.
7:57 p.m.: A woman stole a bunch of shoes from a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
