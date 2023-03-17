On Friday at 11:49 a.m. a caller said someone was driving recklessly in a parking lot in the 800 block of West 11th Street. The caller said he confronted the driver who then asked him if he wanted a problem and reversed his car vehicle toward him making the caller move.
Tracy police received 1,372 calls for service from March 9 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
11:23 a.m.: A caller watching from the 1700 block of Blandford Lane said a gray BMW occupied by four teenagers was spinning doughnuts, and then crashed into some bushes near a parking stall.
12:56 p.m.: A piece of equipment was reported stolen from a business in the 500 block of Valpico Road and the caller was out following the tracks it left.
1:04 p.m.: A 2002 white Chevrolet Silverado 2500 long bed truck was reported stolen from a parking lot in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway.
4:20 p.m. p.m.: Four women with an empty baby stroller were taking sensors off items of clothing and took them out of a store at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
5:11 p.m.: A man without a helmet was riding a dirt bike up and down the street and speeding on Berg Road.
6:52 p.m.: A resident in the 800 block of D Street said an upstairs neighbor has a drinking problem and kept walking into their residence asking for a ride. The caller had to force her out and didn’t know where she went.
7:35 p.m.: A caller said there was a homeless woman on Corral Hollow Road under the overpass crying asking for someone to call 911 saying a man with a knife robbed her and took her money and jewelry.
Tuesday
5:56 a.m.: A manager at a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said a homeless man was sleeping in a shed in the back of the building.
8:50 a.m.: Someone in the 6600 of Starcross Drive stated that gas stations around town were taking money from her bank account. She didn’t know how they were doing it and she still had her card.
9:43 a.m.: A caller said someone nailed a ladder to a tree at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue and was concerned children might try to climb it.
10:56 a.m.: A person climbed over a fence to a property in the 200 block of West Valpico Road and stole catalytic converters.
11:13 a.m.: Gunshots were heard for the past 20 minutes in the 1200 block of Dove Drive.
2:04 p.m.: A caller in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue had information on someone who had taken their Electronic Benefit Transfer card.
4:04 p.m.: A package of toothbrushes was stolen from a porch in the 400 block of West 11th Street.
5:14 p.m.: Someone in the 2600 block of South Tracy Boulevard had information about a possible Facebook Marketplace scam where someone was selling a high-end laptop for a third of the price and wanted payment in cash only.
6:42 p.m.: A parking lot attendant in the 2300 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a man that was living in a van was walking around the lot naked.
9:32 p.m.: A woman said she left her black Audi A4 in a parking lot in the 3200 block West Grant Line on March 9 and when she returned the next day it was gone. She tried to file the theft report online but needed to make it in person.
11:20 p.m.: Five gunshots were heard near North Tracy Boulevard and West Eaton Avenue.
Monday
4:13 a.m.: A caller in the 900 block of West Grant Line Road said her surveillance cameras showed someone putting a plastic bag over the camera and then her dog started barking.
7:47 a.m.: The manager of a property in the 700 block of West Clover Road wanted police to remove a man who was living near the back of the building in a garbage enclosure and refusing to leave.
10:52 a.m.: A man was parked in a small white vehicle in the 200 block of East Highland Avenue taking pictures of his exposed private parts.
11:22 a.m.: A gray 2022 Dodge Charger was stolen sometime during the night from the 1600 block of Holly Drive.
1:50 p.m.: A black 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was stolen sometime in the morning from the 1200 block of Cedarglen Court
5:05 p.m.: A person at a business in the 2400 block of North Tracy Boulevard said a homeless man was told to leave the business and the caller then noticed that the man stole money from the register. The caller said the incident was on video.
7:02 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 7100 block of Fennimore Street and someone said their vehicle registration with the sticker were missing.
8:35 p.m.: Someone in the 4200 block of Roxbury Drive reported their ex-boyfriend was in their driveway waving what looked like a gun.
9:36 p.m.: A homeless man was sleeping in front of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Avenue, refusing to leave, talking to himself with all of his property scattered around.
10:31 p.m.: A caller in the 100 block of East Sixth Street said he had just caught someone trying to steal his vehicle.
Sunday
12:12 a.m.: A loud party was reported in the 2900 block of Ponte Mira Way.
4:33 a.m.: A white Mercedes sedan was seen driving recklessly on Eastbound Interstate 205 and North Tracy Boulevard.
7:52 a.m.: Mailboxes were broken into at apartments in the 1400 block of Parker Avenue.
1:38 p.m.: A man was causing an argument with customers and employees after being caught shoplifting at Savemart, 875 S. Tracy Boulevard.
3:30 p.m.: A caller in the 600 block of Menay Drive said he was parked in a U-Haul and his girlfriend’s father came out and vandalized the U-Haul windows.
4:31 p.m.: A man was inside Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road concealing merchandise in an unpaid-for black backpack in his shopping cart.
4:40 p.m.: A resident in the 4000 block of Summit Drive complained about loud music coming from a neighbor’s home.
9:45 p.m.: Someone in the 1900 block of Lotus Way said a friend stole their 2017 Kia Niro hatchback. The caller said the friend was going to McDonalds and snatched the keys and took the car.
Saturday
12:23 p.m.: Someone wanted to make a report about a fight that happened in the 1800 block of Kavanagh Avenue last Wednesday.
1:58: Three men with a black van and a black sedan were seen tagging graffiti on the walls of an overpass in the 24000 block of South MacArthur Drive.
2:31 p.m.: An older man was masturbating in the street on the 3300 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
3:19 p.m.: A caller in the 1900 block of Lone Fox Court said their grandson came to the home and assaulted the caller’s wife, granddaughter and her boyfriend.
4:17 p.m.: A man was loitering in front of Goodwill, 2626 N. Tracy Boulevard, yelling obscenities at customers and employees and refusing to leave.
5:58 p.m.: Someone reported witnessing a theft from Michael’s, 2940 W. Grant Line Road, and then from the 99 Cent Store.
8:35 p.m.: A caller said their boyfriend was shooting up heroin in a driveway in the 800 block of West Ninth Street and wanted police to take him away.
9:04 p.m.: Loud music was reported in the 2700 block of Northington Drive.
9:49 p.m.: A black Mustang was doing doughnuts in a cul-de-sac in the 1600 block of West Linne Road.
11:58 p.m.: A man was extremely drunk and trying to fight people in the 600 block of North Central Avenue.
Friday
1 a.m.: A resident in the 1700 block of Foxwood Drive said she could see a person on the pergola outside her bedroom window on a Ring camera.
1:15 a.m.: A woman in the first block of Second Street wanted to talk to an officer about a threatening phone call she received from her ex.
7:56 a.m.: A white Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with a lift kit, wide chrome wheels and fifth wheel tow hitch was stolen from the 1700 block of Lilly Court.
8:54 a.m.: Both license plates were stolen from a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado in the 1500 block of Reef Court.
12:09 p.m.: A homeless man was in the lobby of McDonald’s, 1820 W. 11th Street, refusing to leave. The caller wanted the man given a trespass warning and said he had been trespassing in the business the day before.
1:02 p.m.: Two women stole more than $1,000 worth of products from Ulta, 2475 Naglee Road.
1:27 p.m.: Two men said they were collecting signatures for affordable housing in front of target, 2800 Naglee Road. The caller said the men wouldn’t give any information and were refusing to leave.
5:34 p.m.: A man was sleeping in a Kia Forte in the parking lot of La Costa, 240 E. 11th Street, with opened beer cans in the center console.
7:38 p.m. A driver in a blue Toyota truck ran a white Mustang off the road and hit another vehicle at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
10:18 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music from about 10 vehicles and a group of people hanging out at Veterans Park, 238 Glenhaven Drive.
March 9
12:24 a.m.: A driver on the 1900 block of North Tracy Boulevard said someone threw something into their vehicle’s window.
7:20 a.m.: A business in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road reported crank calls coming from a man describing employees and detail about the property you would only know if you were on the property. The man made comments about performing sexual acts and said he was a delivery driver.
8:02 a.m.: Someone driving a gray Ford Ranger pickup was driving around traffic at a school into oncoming lanes of traffic in the 1500 block of Cypress Drive.
8:51 a.m.: A person sleeping in their gray Ford Focus said someone broke out a window of the car at 1 a.m. The caller said they were told to call back later and reported other vehicles had their windows broken out too.
10:02 a.m.: A caller 1200 block of Bessie Avenue reported someone used their information to purchase a vehicle.
2:16 p.m.: A homeless man was laying down in the drive through of a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street. The caller said they tried to move the man, but he wouldn’t get up.
7:33 p.m.: Someone in the 300 block of 23rd Street said they were receiving text threats from a former friend saying things like “I have a bullet with your name on it,” and insinuating the caller needed to be dead.
10:10 p.m.: A resident of the 100 block of Manzanita Lane said a person in a Toyota truck was parking in front of a house every night for 20 minutes and appeared to be lighting something up in the vehicle.
11:29 p.m.: A business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street said a homeless man carrying a yellow plastic bag was trespassing on the property and refusing to leave when asked. The caller said it had been an ongoing problem with this man.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
