On Sunday at 5:33 a.m. a caller said that a woman in one of the tents at El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue, had two guns in her tent and had threatened to kill someone the previous night. Later that afternoon police responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block West Kavanagh Avenue.
Tracy police received 1,240 calls for service from Sept. 22 through Wednesday. Calls for Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
6:35 a.m.: A business in the 900 block of West 11th Street reported a homeless man was on the side of the business with all of his stuff spread out everywhere and he had started a small fire. The caller wanted police to make the man leave.
6:49 a.m.: Tools were taken from the back of an unlocked truck on the 2900 block of Gomes Drive.
8:21 a.m.: A man in the 1500 block of Gentry Lane wanted to report he was bitten by a dog the day before while he was jogging.
9:32 a.m.: A caller in the 700 block of Williams Street said a man in his 30s was outside yelling and screaming and then began kicking his car hard enough to leave marks.
10:11 a.m. A resident in the 4100 said he had an ongoing issue with his house being egged and he knew who the suspect was.
3:28 p.m.: A woman in the 300 block of Gonzalez Street said her father forged her signature to sell her boat and he had turned off the phone he provided her.
3:41 p.m.: The rear license plate was taken from a 2021 Honda in the 1100 block of Douglas Drive.
4:59 p.m.: Someone reported kids were smashing windows of vehicle on West Mt. Diablo Avenue.
Monday
8:21 a.m.: The driver of a white Toyota Camry in a parking lot in 2500 block of South Tracy Boulevard was very intoxicated.
8:28 a.m.: A caller said a parent confronted a student in the McDonald’s parking lot, 236 E. 11th Street, making vague threats.
8:58 a.m.: A brown Toyota 4Runner was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Marlin Place. The caller said tools and other items were in the vehicle and thought the suspect was a contractor she had been letting sleep in the vehicle.
1:48 p.m.: Someone reported that four people jumped a fence into a vacant home in the 1400 block of Autumn Lane and could be burglarizing the property.
3:29 p.m.: A theft occurred from a store in the 3200block of North Tracy Boulevard.
4:22 p.m.: A man brought his girlfriend into a temporary facility in the 200 block West Emerson Avenue and was asked to leave but refused.
8:42 p.m.: A driver on West Grant Line Road near the Interstate 205 offramp said a man wearing a safety vest was attaching some type of device to a light pole. The caller thought it was very suspicious as they didn’t recognize what kind of device it was and the man nor his pickup truck had any kind of identifying marks of what company he was with.
8:44 p.m. A caller reported vehicles racing up and down Sycamore Parkway going at least 100 mph.
9:53 p.m.: A Dodge Durango was seen running multiple red lights and circling the area of the 200 block of East 10th Street. The driver reportedly asked the caller, “Do you want any problem?
Sunday
9:04 a.m.: Someone said their backpack with all their belongings was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
9:28 a.m.: A vehicle burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Poppy Hills Court.
11:23 a.m.: A Wacker compactor and a concrete vibrator were taken from the back of a pickup in the 1800 block of Bessie Avenue and the caller had video of the theft.
1:35 p.m.: Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue.
7:06 p.m.: Officers gave a warning to the residents of a home in the 1200 block of Harding Avenue that were having a party with about 40 people and playing loud music.
7:44 p.m.: A caller said four homeless people hopped a fence of a vacant home in the 2400 block of Crowley Court and were sitting there doing drugs.
8:43 p.m.: A woman in the 1600 block of Duncan Drive said her ex-boyfriend chased her down the road and smashed the windows of her vehicle.
10:34 p.m.: Someone reported some kids put another kid into an ice cooler in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
Saturday
12:44 a.m.: Someone vandalized a vehicle in the 2500 block of Mountain House Parkway.
1:41 a.m.: A caller in the 700 block of Palm Circle said someone grabbed him and then started to beat on him.
2:30 a.m.: A man in the 700 block of Palm Circle who had been drinking and was slurring his words called police to complain about officers with guns who came to his home and talked to him in his backyard, and then mentioned that he had a gun too.
11:08 a.m.: A man said his son was playing at park in the 1200 block of Crossroads Drive and two people stole his brand-new electric bike and left an older one.
12:56 p.m.: Someone destroyed 15 signs on West Sixth during the night.
2:58 p.m.: Loud music was reported coming from a silver truck with its doors open and hood up and a man sitting inside on the 2100 block of Florentine Way.
3:48 p.m.: A homeless man pulled a knife and screamed obscenities at someone while standing near their car in the 600 block of West Grant Line Road.
8:05 p.m.: A Chevrolet SUV was driving recklessly, not staying in its lane and almost hitting other cars on South Tracy Boulevard.
9:22 p.m.: Someone reported hearing three gunshots near the Lady of Guadalupe Center on the 100 block of West First Street.
10:07 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music from a party in the 2900 block of Redbridge Road.
Friday
12:21 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of West Kavanagh Avenue said someone was on her porch, rambling and refusing to leave.
12:59 a.m.: A caller in the 1600 block of Brandon Dewey Lane said they heard someone trying to open their backdoor.
3:07 a.m.: A possible drunken driver was reported on westbound Interstate 205. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
12:25 p.m.: Graffiti including four lines with two dots above it was reported spray painted on a garage in the 2100 block of Mary Alice Way.
12:39 p.m.: A caller in the 700 block of West 11th Street said they cashed a customer’s check and it came back as “refer to maker.”
1:19 p.m.: A green tractor trailer was weaving in and out of the lanes on South Tracy Boulevard and the driver was on a cell phone.
2:31 p.m.: A woman thought she was the victim of a scam after receiving a call from someone claiming to be from federal customs investigating a package that came into the country addressed to the woman. The woman sent them $2,000 and received the package in a parking lot at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road.
3:56 p.m.: A homeless man was assaulted by someone in El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue, and needed medical attention for a laceration on his head.
4:59 p.m.: A black 2005 Acura RSX was stolen from El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
5:44 p.m.: A man and a woman ran out of the emergency exit of a business in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road with two large black bins filled with alcohol.
9:18 p.m.: Someone broke into a semi-truck in the 400 block of East Grant Line Road to sleep in it.
10:37 p.m.: A caller in the 200 block of East Third Street said her ex-boyfriend took her cell phone without her permission.
Sept. 22
7:09 a.m.: Someone broke into a 2009 BMW 228I on the 200 block of Butte Way and stole some money and an amplifier.
7:43 a.m.: A caller driving on Richard Drive said she saw a car in the middle of the road with their hazard lights flash parked next to another black car and someone was under neath the parked car trying to steal the catalytic converter.
9:19 a.m.: A resident in the 3000 block of Elsinore Drive said someone put graffiti on their garage door and it might be gang related.
9:39 a.m.: Someone who reported their truck as being stolen the day before received a call from a friend saying someone had parked it on North Lammers Road.
11:20 a.m.: A man in the 800 block of Joranollo Drive said a neighbor was causing a disturbance and if the person didn’t leave he would shoot them.
1:08 p.m.: A business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road said there was solicitor collecting signatures in front of the store refusing to leave. When he was asked to leave, he started an argument with employees.
1:36 p.m.: A 1980 Chevrolet Tiago was stolen from the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
4:42 p.m.: A resident in the 200 block of West Carlton Way said someone claiming to be from the cable company was in their backyard.
6:37 p.m.: Someone broke a large window valued at $5,000 in the front of a business in the 100 block of West 10th Street.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.