On Monday at 2:51 p.m. a resident in the 1000 block of Larkspur Drive said someone called him claiming to be from the Border Patrol and said they were coming to take him away tomorrow and tried to get him to confirm a lot of personal information. The resident was concerned the caller might try to scam other elderly people out of their information.
Tracy Police received 1,354 calls for service from Nov. 3 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
1:45 a.m.: A white 2007 Honda Accord was stolen from the 1200 block of Johnson Court.
2:09 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the 400 block of Dillon Court.
7:46 a.m.: A vehicle was broken into and burglarized overnight in the 1400 block of Jones Lane.
9:33 a.m.: A homeless woman was seen dumping marijuana plants from bags in the 200 block of Laguna Drive.
1:07 p.m.: A caller in the 2700 block of Amatchi Court said she had a contractor looking at her house and he filled out some of her blank checks and cashed them.
3:08 p.m.: A man in a dark blue Nissan with tinted windows was playing loud music in the 3200 block of Jeanette Court.
5:13 p.m.: Someone in the 2800 block of South Tracy Boulevard said they were scammed out of $200
Tuesday
2:10 a.m.: A caller complained about loud people in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of Carol Louise Lane.
2:21 a.m.: Someone reported men with guns walking around the 400 block of Jill Lane.
8:22 a.m.: A resident in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue said the window of her vehicle had been broken.
9:44 a.m.: Pallets were stolen from a business in the 700 block of West Valpico Road.
11:25 a.m.: Someone reportedly vandalized a vacant property in the 1500 block of Mae Avenue.
4:36 p.m.: A caller in the 3200 block of Auto Plaza Parkway reported credit card information had been taken over the phone.
6:32 p.m.: Loud music was reported coming from an SUV parked in the 3400 block of Mary Jean Lane.
8:30 p.m.: A two-door sedan was seen driving recklessly on Pescadero Avenue.
Monday
5:28 a.m.: A gold Ford F150 pickup was seen driving recklessly on West Grant Line Road.
6:11 a.m.: A man was sleeping with a blanket over him in front of a door to a business in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road. The caller said they had asked the man to leave several times but he refused.
8:58 a.m.: Several cars had their windows broken while parked in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway. The caller was not sure if anything had been taken from the vehicles.
10:23 a.m.: A caller reported a neglected dog in the backyard of home in the 300 block of Evans Street. The caller said the dog didn’t have food or shelter and was matted.
1:40 p.m.: A business in the 1300 block of West 11th Street reported three young girls stole merchandise from the store and ran away.
3:18 p.m.: Drivers in a lifted silver truck and brown truck were seen doing doughnuts in the parking lot of a school in the 100 block of Murrieta Way. The caller said it was an going issue with the driver of the brown truck.
4:33 p.m.: Someone reported a water line that had been tampered with and was spraying water on West Grant Line Road near Orchard Parkway.
5:18 p.m.: A caller from Savemart, 875 S. Tracy Boulevard said three vehicles were parked behind the business and people were taking shipping totes and pallets from the property and wanted them moved along.
11:43 p.m.: A man stole several items from a business in the 2300 block of W. Grant Line Road.
Sunday
12:21 a.m.: Police gave a warning to people having a loud party in the 500 block of North Corral Hollow Road.
1:25 a.m.: Someone in the 700 block of Palm Circle reported hearing gunshots in an alleyway heading down toward the train tracks.
7:45 a.m.: A city worker wanted police to take a report on grass that was damaged in a city park in the 2300 block of West Lowell Avenue.
9:29 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Accord in the 2900 block of North MacArthur Drive sometime during the night.
12:33 p.m.: A caller said they could smoke coming from the vent pipes of a vacant residence on West Grant Line Road near North Tracy Boulevard and thought it might be homeless people trespassing on the property
4:53 p.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said a guest was intoxicated and was trying to leave in their vehicle.
6:47 p.m.: A business in the 1900 block of West Grant Line Road said a man wearing black sweatpants stole a Red Bull energy drink.
8:31 p.m.: A newer model gray Mustang was doing doughnuts in the parking lot of Winco, 2850 Pavilion Parkway.
Saturday
2:50 a.m.: A caller said four men wearing masks were standing near a vehicle possibly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a white Honda Odyssey or a gray Audi parked in the street on the 1100 block of Michael Drive.
5:20 a.m.: Someone just vandalized the windshield of a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Vallerand Road.
12:28 p.m.: A 2012 black and chrome Harley-Davidson motorcycle was stolen sometime during the week from the 1400 block of Joseph Menusa Lane.
1:22 p.m.: A business in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard said there was a woman in the bathroom using illegal drugs.
2:08 p.m.: Three kids were seen tagging a wall behind a baseball diamond with graffiti and then taking pictures of it at Clyde Bland Park, 1753 Blandford Lane.
2:22 p.m.: A caller in the 400 block of Pombo Square Drive said a neighbor was recording her and her minor sister as they left their home and there was an ongoing issue of the neighbor acting strange.
3:24 p.m.: A Ford F150 pickup truck was driving really fast on North Tracy Boulevard almost causing other vehicles to crash.
7:30 p.m.: Someone complained about a loud party at a home in the 2000 block of Heather Creek Court.
8:42 p.m.: About eight gunshots were reported coming from Windeler Avenue.
10:46 p.m.: A man wearing a cowboy hat had a fake gun in the 1000 block of Pescadero Avenue.
11:13 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music being played in the 1100 block of Bogart Court.
Friday
1:52 a.m.: Police gave a warning to a person who jumped a fence and broke into a business in the 3200 block of Naglee Road and broke a security camera.
7:22 a.m.: A white 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen from the 2500 block of Salinger Drive. The resident said they had security video of the suspect and their vehicle.
12:34 p.m.: A worker at Rusty’s, 320 W. Grant Line Road, reported a coworker licked their neck several times.
4:13 p.m.: A caller said a homeless man set up a camp in an empty field in the first block of West Seventh Street and was making a narcotics deal with another man.
5:11 p.m.: Someone reported their vehicle had been burglarized at Chesapeake Bay Apartments, 2900 W. Lowell Avenue, and a black Chrysler with a dent in the front may have been casing the complex for several days prior to the burglary.
6:16 p.m.: A resident in the 1300 block of Dronero Way said someone egged his vehicle during the night and he knew who did it and had a video clip of their vehicle.
7:06 p.m.: A group of kids picked up rocks and threw them at houses on the 1600 block of Waverly Court leaving a large dent in a garage door of one of the homes.
9:12 p.m.: A man on a bike reportedly confronted a woman on the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard, made demands of her and reportedly pulled a handgun on her.
9:13 p.m.: A man with a mask and a knife stole cigarettes from a store in the 1600 block of Parker Avenue.
10:30 p.m.: A caller in the 2600 block of Baigorry Court said four people on a golf cart were firing something off that sounded like gunshots as they drove across Valpico Road.
Nov. 3
12:56 a.m.: A work truck was vandalized in the 900 block of Cabana Court.
9:18 a.m.: A caller said their 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis was stolen three weeks ago from the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue.
9:22 a.m.: An intoxicated man was walking around with his pants down exposing himself on Centre Court Drive.
10:05 a.m.: A man with a bike walked around the back of the Tracy Transit Center, 50 E. Sixth Street, and smashed out the back window of one of the buses with a rock.
10:31 a.m.: Someone reported their Electronic Benefit Transfer Card had been hacked and $1,000 was taken.
1:56 p.m.: A driver on Interstate 205 said another driver in gray Lexus was driving recklessly and almost forced them off the roadway and was last seen on North Tracy Boulevard.
5:33 p.m.: A caller on the 800 block of West Grant Line Road said someone slashed the tires on their vehicle.
10:53 p.m.: Someone told police they thought a home in the 1500 block of Mae Avenue was being broken into.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
