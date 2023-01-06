On Friday at 9:58 p.m. Tracy police officers received an alert from an automatic license plate reader that a vehicle stolen earlier in the day during a carjacking in the Bay Area was near Grant Line and South Lammers roads.
Officers on patrol in the area spotted the car near the intersection of Grant Line and Naglee roads and tried to stop the stolen vehicle. The driver refused to stop and fled eastbound on Grant Line Road, abandoning the vehicle near Colony and Cabrillo drives.
The driver fled on foot and was seen hopping fences in the 300 block of Ranchero Way. Two teenage passengers that stayed in the vehicle were taken into custody. Officers set a perimeter and began a search of the area with help from a helicopter from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
The driver was later found hiding in a shed in the 3100 block of Cabrillo and refused commands to comply from police. A Tracy police K9 was used to take the driver, also a minor, into custody. All three were arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall on several felony charges.
Tracy police received 1,346 calls for service from Dec. 29 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
12:17 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of South Tracy Boulevard said some people just broke the windows to their cars and house.
7:04 a.m.: Someone in the 4100 block of Heirloom Lane said their vehicle had been burglarized.
8:37 a.m.: A caller said a homeless man was masturbating near a drive through in the 2400 block Naglee Road. The same man was also seen masturbating in the lobby of a Starbucks and was an ongoing problem.
8:57 a.m.: A woman in the 700 block of A Street said a former roommate might have stolen the numbers on her ATM card and $1,700 was taken from her account as soon as she deposited a check.
10:08 a.m.: A person in the first block of West Sixth Street said someone had used their identity information and claimed more than $23,000 in unemployment.
1:39 p.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said they had three different thefts of nearly $7,000 each time.
6:28 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from an apartment in the 800 block of West Grant Line Road.
8:36 p.m.: A brown Chevrolet truck was spinning doughnuts on East Grant Line Road.
10:09 p.m.: A woman dropped off 5 grams of Fentanyl in a soup container at the Tracy Police Department lobby sharps container saying she found it in her son’s bedroom.
Tuesday
12:44 a.m.: Police were called to San Rocco Way and Blair Avenue after someone reported a suspicious truck near that had a loud exhaust with about three people that were being noisy and disturbing the neighborhood.
4:11 a.m.: A caller at a business in the 2800 block of Pavilion Parkway said a woman stole from the business and when the caller went to try and stop her, she dropped all her belongings which included 50 ID cards belonging to other people.
7:03 a.m.: A business in the 800 block of West Grant Line said someone broke into the office. Nothing was taken and the suspect left a handwritten note apologizing for breaking in.
7:42 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into on Petrig Street.
11:23 a.m.: A man in the 800 block of Menay Drive said he was scammed out of $2,400 by an unknown person who keeps on texting him.
12:27 p.m.: A homeless man was hitting another man with a hammer in the 700 block of West Street.
1:01 p.m.: Someone reported gang graffiti that had gone up within the past few days on Middlefield Drive.
2:06 p.m.: Someone reported graffiti on the 1700 block of Peony Drive.
2:55 p.m.: A caller in the 800 block of West Grant Line Road reported someone took $4,400 from his Electronic Benefit Transfer card.
4:25 p.m.: A man was reportedly masturbating in his vehicle parked on the 300 block of West Grant Line Road.
5:01 p.m.: The driver of a gray Honda Civic was swerving on the road and cutting people off on eastbound Interstate 205. The car was last seen taking the 11th Street exit.
6:13 p.m.: A woman reported that her black Hyundai Tiburon was stolen from the 2500 block of South Tracy Boulevard. She added that she discovered her car keys were missing when she went on break at work.
10:47 p.m.: A business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road said a customer was concealing items inside a garbage can she was trying to leave with and was ringing up items in the self check-out.
Monday
12:15 a.m.: Someone reported multiple gunshots in the 200 block of West Kavanagh Avenue.
1:08 a.m.: A man was seen carrying a large axe in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
1:46 a.m.: Police received a complaint about loud music and singing in the 400 block of West 22nd Street.
2:22 a.m.: A woman called police to report that she was in possession of a suitcase from someone who was trying to sell her daughter’s birth certificate.
12:47 p.m.: Graffiti was reported at a park in the 1700 block of Peony Drive.
1:57 p.m.: Someone in the 200 block of West Grant Line Road said their caretaker had been taking their personal information including changing various passwords and she also stole a laptop.
3:48 p.m.: A driver on the 3200 block of Grant Line Road said another driver in a beige Cadillac flashed a gun at them and then went into a parking lot.
4:56 p.m.: A caller complained about loud music coming from El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue saying it was coming from about halfway down the soundwall.
10:34 p.m.: A black four-door vehicle was speeding through the neighborhood on 1800 block of Askren Court and had sideswiped and hit several vehicles.
Sunday
12:11 a.m.: Someone reported fireworks going off in the 1100 block of Rusher Street.
12:29 a.m.: A caller said a man in a four-door vehicle in the 100 block of West 10th Street appeared to be very intoxicated.
12:58 a.m.: A loud party was reported in the 1600 block of Swarthout Court.
10:12 a.m.: three metal barrels were stolen sometime during the night from a business in the 3400 block of North MacArthur Drive.
12:23 p.m.: A man said his son’s Nissan Sentra in the 1000 block of Tulloch Drive had the rear license plate stolen.
1:38 p.m.: A man doing some work inside a business in the 1000 block of North Central Avenue said a homeless person walked in and stole a drill.
4:28 p.m.: A caller said seven people were chasing one man on the 300 block of West Grant Line Road.
6:26 p.m.: A driver in a gray Nissan was swerving all over the road and almost hit a median on West Valpico Road and the caller thought the Nissan driver was intoxicated.
7:35 p.m.: Six kids were seen shooting fireworks off at Robert Kenner Park, 1850 Kavanagh Avenue.
11:10 a.m.: A man was drunk and asked to leave a business in the 3000 block of Naglee Road. The caller told the manager he was going to call police to have the man removed.
11:16 a.m.: A truck was driving around recklessly in the neighborhoods around Parker Avenue whipping doughnuts.
Saturday
1:21 a.m.: A child calling from a home in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard said someone was trying to break in.
2:19 a.m.: Someone reported the sounds of vehicles revving their engines and getting ready to race somewhere near West Valpico Road.
7:16 a.m.: A man said he thought someone in a business in the 800 block of West 11th Street stole his wallet, but he wasn’t sure.
9:37 a.m.: A caller in the 1900 block of Grove Court said a garage was broken into and someone took items and vandalized other items and it might be a former renter.
12:52 p.m.: A man driving a white Volkswagen struck another car in a parking lot in the 300 block of West Grant Line. The man said he would wait to exchange information then sped away.
2:51 p.m.: A man in a newer model silver Ford Mustang was stealing packages off a porch in the 1800 block of McKenna Drive.
4:53 p.m.: Someone moving into a home in the 2700 block of Corral Hollow Road said they got to the residence and the door was open and they thought someone broke in and wanted police to check if someone was there.
9:23 p.m.: Police gave a warning to upstairs residents of an apartment complex in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard after someone complained about them stomping and running back and forth making noise.
9:45 p.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of Tahoe Circle said he heard gunshots and now had a hole in his roof. He thought it might be from someone shooting into the air in the area and said he heard at least 10 gunshots.
10:31 p.m.: A heavyset man stole an 18-pack of beer from a business in the 3400 of North MacArthur Drive.
11:44 p.m.: Police gave a warning to someone firing off fireworks in the 1900 block of Clearbrook Court.
Friday
3:26 a.m.: A woman in the 2800 block of Auto Plaza Drive said two men were trying to steal a brown trailer she was in.
8:15 a.m.: A caller in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue witnessed a community mailbox being broken into by two men who left in a black car.
9:23 a.m.: A community mailbox in the 3400 block of Castle Court was broken into.
9:27 a.m.: A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue.
11:35 a.m.: The glass windows of a business in the 3200 block of West grant Line Road had been shattered but it didn’t appear anyone went inside.
5:02 a.m.: Someone reported that a car door had been hit in a parking lot in the 1800 block of West 11th Street and the person who was responsible didn’t want to exchange information with the caller.
9:24 a.m. Someone complained about loud music with loud bass and a large crowd smoking marijuana in front of a garage in the 3400 block Crowley Court.
9:49 p.m.: A caller reported someone in a speed contest in the 3200 block of West Grant Line Road.
11:35 p.m.: A man walked out of a restaurant in the 3000 block of Naglee Road without paying his bill, pushed a waitress and took a swing at the caller while they were in a parking lot.
Dec. 29
2:28 a.m.: Someone complained about pounding loud music coming from the 2800 block of Ralston Way.
5:29 a.m.: A white Ford F350 pickup was stolen sometime during the night from the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
8:44 a.m.: A woman in the 1300 block of Hampton Court said she and her boyfriend were in an argument and he broke the side mirror on her car and she wanted to press charges.
9:54 a.m.: A silver Ford Mustang was spinning doughnuts near South Sycamore Parkway.
2:01 p.m.: A caller in the 800 block of Arches Court said someone got into his bank account and he had a phone number of the suspect.
2:41 p.m.: A Honda 650NX motorcycle stolen a year ago was found in San Francisco. The caller said he didn’t know the VIN number or license plate number or the registration of the motorcycle.
3:10 p.m.: A business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said four men stole several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and may have been the same group that stole from a store in Stockton.
4:44 p.m.: A parent said their child was jumped by other kids at West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, over an issue that started in school.
7:11 p.m.: Someone in the 400 block of Whittier told police there was a light gray Dodge Charger that have been constantly spinning doughnuts in the area.
10:23 p.m.: A resident in the first block of East 20th Street told police a neighbor was harassing her by shooting at her house with BB guns.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
