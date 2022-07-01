On June 23 at 4:56 a.m. a resident in the 1500 block of Chester Drive said his house and vehicle had been burglarized over the past few weeks and the previous night someone stole new windows that were being installed in the home. The caller said he slept in his vehicle to catch the suspect and could tell police who it was.
Tracy police received 1,314 calls for service from June 23 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
2:01 a.m.: Fireworks were reported coming from the 1300 block of Promenade Circle.
2:53 a.m.: A Yukon Denali was stolen from the 3200 block of Antonio Loop and was seen heading toward the freeway.
8:49 a.m.: A homeless man was in front of the doors to a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road refusing to leave. The caller said the man had been told to leave for the past two days but refused and customers said the man had a sword in a shopping cart.
11:53 a.m.: A silver 2007 Mercedes C230 was stolen from the 2300 block of Tennis Lane.
2:12 p.m.: The manager of a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road said a group of people came in and stole about $500 worth of merchandise.
5:59 p.m.: Blue graffiti was reported on a wall between Almond Blossom Drive and Santana Drive.
10:20 p.m.: A patient at the Sutter Tracy Community Hospital emergency room said she stays at a women’s shelter and another woman staying there brandished a weapon at her and she wanted to make a police report.
10:42 p.m.: A man and woman were playing very loud music at a park in the 200 block of East Third Street.
Tuesday
12:11 a.m.: Three people were stealing bottles of liquor from a business in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
2:36 a.m.: An employee at a motel in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard said two people were breaking into one of the rooms.
7:48 a.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of Renown Drive said someone burglarized their Ford F 250 pickup truck during the night.
8:36 a.m.: A blue 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen from the 3500 block of West Grant Line Road.
3:40 p.m.: Someone said their cell phone was stolen while they were at a gym in the 100 block of South Tracy Boulevard.
5:56 p.m.: A resident in the 1300 block of Montgomery Lane said four men broke the windows of a four-door Honda sedan early in the morning and the day before the car’s catalytic converter was stolen but the caller had video of the suspects.
6:35 p.m.: Someone was driving a four-door sedan recklessly on South Sycamore Parkway and almost ran people off the road.
9:31 p.m.: A business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road said someone stole $430 worth of jewelry the day before.
9:35 p.m.: Four teens were seen lighting off fireworks near a corner house on Russell Street.
Monday
12:17 a.m.: A homeless man stole liquor and made threats to a worker at a store in the 1800 block of West 11th Street.
2:31 a.m.: A caller in the 2300 block of West Grant Line Road said someone on the phone scammed them out of $500 of employee’s money and $563 of store money through a bitcoin transaction.
8:03 a.m.: A woman in the 1500 block of North Chrisman Road said someone robbed her at gunpoint while she was walking to her car and took her phone, wallet and keys.
8:27 a.m.: A resident in the 1900 block of Lincoln Boulevard said they were scammed out of $400 through a Zelle transaction.
9:54 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from the 2800 block of South MacArthur Drive.
11:15 a.m.: Two people stole gas from two cars in the 2600 block of Auto Plaza Drive, doing $1,500 damage to both vehicles.
2:29 p.m.: Someone on tricycle stole six bags of ice from a business in the 2300 block of Parker Avenue.
9:43 p.m.: A loud, M80-style firework was reportedly set off near West Deerwood Lane.
10:45 p.m.: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3300 block of Naglee Road.
11:10: Loud music was reported coming from an apartment in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway.
Sunday
12:02 a.m.: Police were called about loud music and fireworks coming from a home in the 1900 block of Silverberry Street.
12:32 a.m.: A man went to a motel in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard asking for a room. When the man was told no rooms were available, he threw a business laptop on the ground and left the business.
7:26 a.m.: Someone broke into a vehicle in the 900 block of West Grant Line Road and stole a birth certificate and an Apple iWatch. The caller had the name of the person that changed the ID on the iWatch.
8:19 a.m.: A caller in the 500 block of West Larch Road said someone damaged their gate, possibly crashing into it with a vehicle because there was a license plate left behind.
1:41 p.m.: A woman said an employee at a business in the 2600 block of North Tracy Boulevard stole her wallet from a shopping cart.
4:25 p.m.: Someone was shooting rubber pellets at vehicles driving on eastbound Interstate 580. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
5:20 p.m.: Three kids were seen on top of a container in the yard of North School, 2875 N. Holly Drive.
5:35 p.m.: Someone at a business in the 1500 block of North Chrisman Road reported a white BMW 3 drove through the business gates early in the morning.
9:16 p.m.: Several fireworks were reported being discharged in the 1700 block of Duncan Drive.
9:36 p.m.: Someone stole a tent from a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road.
10:49 p.m.: Three homeless people with a bike were driving up and down the 400 block of West Deerwood Lane knocking over trash cans and sorting through trash for bottles.
Saturday
12:08 a.m.: A woman in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road said she gave personal information to someone claiming to be from her workplace.
1:46 a.m.: Four people were trespassing in the pool at West High School, 1775 W. Lowell Avenue.
6:05 a.m.: A 2011 Toyota Camry was stolen from the 3400 block of North MacArthur Drive.
11:06 a.m.: An employee at Costco, 3250 W. Grant Line Road, wanted to talk to an officer about a theft of $1,800 worth of merchandise that happened last week. The caller said it linked to a series of thefts of local Costco stores and they had photos and video of the suspect.
1:11 p.m.: A caller in the 2000 block of Foothill Vista Court said someone hacked into their personal and business bank accounts and stole $19,000.
1:14 p.m.: Someone was driving a black SUV recklessly on South Tracy Boulevard.
5:14 p.m.: A blue 2017 Kenworth tractor truck with a white trailer were stolen from a parking lot in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
5:42 p.m.: Someone reported a couple of shoplifters just ran out of a business in the 800 block of South Tracy Boulevard and then ran into a nearby gas station when their car stalled.
8:35 p.m.: A person at a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line wanted to talk to police about a theft of over $5,000 worth of merchandise the day before.
9:07 p.m.: Police were called about a loud party in the 2200 block of Criseldo Mina Avenue.
11:00 p.m.: Fireworks were reported going off near Glenbriar Drive.
Friday
7:03 a.m.: The drivers of a white Chevrolet Cruz and a white BMW X6 were reportedly ramming each other as they drove on North Tracy Boulevard.
8:14 a.m.: Police were called about a man without a shirt or shoes who might be intoxicated and was stumbling around and carrying something in a brown paper bag on the 300 block of West Eaton Avenue.
8:44 a.m.: A resident in the 1600 block of Woodland Court said his mother was at his home and possibly trying to steal items that belonged to his father who had died recently. The caller said his mother was a known methamphetamine user and was not supposed to be at the property.
11:52 a.m.: A white Toyota Sequoia pickup truck was reported stolen from the 1200 block of Valencia Drive.
11:56 a.m.: A 2021 Kia that had the keys left in it was stolen from a parking lot in the 2900 block of Naglee Road.
2:13 p.m.: A resident in an apartment in the 200 block of West Grant Line Road said the woman living above her attacked her as she came out of her apartment claiming she was pounding on the ceiling.
3:44 p.m.: An employee of a business in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard allegedly stole more than $3,000 worth of deposits after her son was arrested earlier in the week.
5:19 p.m.: A caller in the 100 block of Lasata Drive said a 28-year-old woman from Stockton was sending messages threatening to shoot or beat up the caller.
8:07 p.m.: A man wearing a bandana across his face punched a machine and broke a cap on a propane tank at a business in the 3700 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
8:35 p.m.: Fireworks were seen around West Seventh Street.
June 23
12:05 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music in the 100 block of D Street.
10:56 a.m.: An electrical box was vandalized in the 3200 block of Antonio Loop. Both PG&E and AT&T said the box wasn’t theirs.
11:17 a.m.: A caller in the 1300 block of Jonathan Place said someone wrote a fraudulent check for $4,400 on their bank account.
11:55 a.m.: Someone in the 1000 block of Constitution Way said a caregiver for their mother had been using her bank account and they had evidence to show it.
2 p.m.: A caller in the 1300 block of Evergreen Way said someone purchased a car using their name.
3:40 p.m.: A woman in the 300 block of Pepperwood Court said a company claiming to be Norton Securities hacked into her computer and almost scammed her out of $50,000.
5:36 p.m.: A man sleeping outside a business in the first block of East Grant Line Road had been asked to leave three times but refused to go.
6:51 p.m.: A man was laying on the sidewalk very close to the street with a beer bottle next to him in the 1600 block of Parker Avenue.
7:21 p.m.: A caller said someone broke a window on their vehicle and stole a computer bag in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
9:06 p.m.: Fireworks were reported in a cul-de-sac near Hawthorne Drive.
11:03 p.m.: A business in the 500 block of West Clover Road said a homeless man was going through garbage cans and had been asked to leave and refused.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
