On Tuesday at 1:53 p.m. a city employee told police someone had just stolen a leaf blower from the back of a city pickup truck in the 900 block of Crossroads Drive.
Tracy police received 1,823 calls for service from June 30 through Wednesday. Calls for Wednesday were not available at press time. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Tuesday
1:16 a.m.: A woman in the 700 block of Palm Circle said a man was assaulting her daughter.
3:08 a.m.: A 2006 Jeep Patriot was stolen from the 1400 block of Busca Drive.
3:45 a.m.: A caller on Duncan Drive said the driver of a grey sedan was trying to hit them.
8:48 a.m.: The playground of a daycare in the 1900 block of West Grant Line Road was vandalized sometime over the weekend.
11:13 a.m.: Two large commercial ovens were stolen from a business in the 2200 block of North MacArthur Drive.
5:56 p.m.: Two people wearing all black were seen punching a vendor in front of Wells Fargo Bank, 2600 S. Tracy Blvd.
7:11 p.m.: Two kids were seen throwing items out of a second story window of a business in the 700 block of North Central Avenue.
10:09 p.m.: A woman in the 2500 block of Remy Cantos Drive said two people were throwing rocks at her windows.
Monday
12:06 a.m.: A caller in the 600 block of Palm Circle complained about loud music in the area.
6:35 a.m.: Someone in the 1800 block of West 11th Street reported their wallet with debit card, cash and a drivers license had been stolen.
11:01 a.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Hoot Owl Court said someone kicked in their side gate and damaged their fence.
12:01 p.m.: A 1996 Honda Accord was reported stolen from the 2200 block of Hillcrest Drive.
1:56 p.m.: Two men were inside a business on the 3200 block of North Tracy Boulevard causing an argument, yelling at employees and refusing to leave.
5 p.m.: A business in the 3200 block of Naglee Road said two men tried to steal pairs of pants but an employee chased them to the parking lot and got the merchandise back.
8:57 p.m.: A caller in the 1400 block of Fine Avenue said a co-worker said he was going to shoot them in the head the next time he saw them in a dispute over a girlfriend.
9:27 p.m.: A reckless driver in a red Camaro was reportedly swerving and almost hit another driver on West 11th Street.
11:13 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music with loud bass coming from the 900 block of Marie Angela Drive.
11:26 p.m.: A driver in a white pickup truck sideswiped another vehicle on South Corral Hollow Road and then drove away without stopping to exchange information.
Sunday
12:22 a.m.: A caller in the 700 block of Palm Circle said someone had used $1,000 of her Electronic Benefit transfer card in Lathrop.
12:23 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of Mansfield Court.
9:12 a.m.: A 24-foot-trailer was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Grant Line Road.
10:27 a.m.: A resident in the 200 block North Central Avenue said someone damaged the window of their car prying something in between the window and the door panel.
2:12 p.m.: An employee at a motel in the 800 block of West Clover Road said about five people who were not guests were standing outside refusing to leave.
4:05 p.m.: A man stole packs of beer from a business in the 3400 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
4:18 p.m.: Police gave a warning after someone in the 3100 of Ormonde Street said neighbors were racing motorcycles up and down the street at approximately 40 mph.
5:06 p.m.: A rear license plate was stolen from a Prius in the 3500 block of West Grant Line Road
10:43 p.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from a home in the 700 block of Sunnyside Lane.
11:29 p.m.: A caller reported two people breaking into a building in the 2400 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
Saturday
6:47 a.m.: Someone stole all the outdoor furniture from Sansar Indian Cuisine, 2610 S. Tracy Boulevard.
9:10 a.m.: A Ford Mustang and a newer model sports car were reportedly doing doughnuts and racing each other in the 1400 block of Montauban Court.
9:42 a.m.: A woman in the 1600 block of Holly Drive said someone withdrew money from her bank account.
10:21 a.m.: A caller in the 400 block of Montclair Lane said her Electronic Benefit Transfer card was hacked and $870 was taken from it.
10:27 a.m.: A resident in the 900 block of Palm Circle said their windows were broken out sometime during the night.
10:41 a.m.: Someone tried to steal a vehicle in the 2900 block of Descanso Court but the battery was dead and the suspects then damaged the dash panel.
2:42 p.m.: A dirt bike was being ridden on the sidewalk on Whispering Wind Drive and rider wasn’t wearing a helmet.
3:52 p.m.: A man wearing a vest and no shirt was urinating into a planter in the 1000 block of North Central Avenue.
5L17 p.m.: A woman stole a stroller worth $149 from a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road.
10:54 p.m.: A caller from Auto Plaza Way said their ex-boyfriend just broke the windows out of a recreational vehicle and drove off.
11:42 p.m.: Someone complained about several people talking loudly in the backyard of a home in the 1900 block of Kristoff Court.
Friday
4:08 a.m.: A man was seen on video breaking into an enclosure at a business in the 2200 block of North Tracy Boulevard and refused to leave.
4:43 a.m.: A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen from the 2900 block of North Tracy Boulevard.
6:17 a.m.: A woman in the 100 block of West Carlton Way reported $1,000 was taken from her Electronic Benefit Transfer card.
12:09 p.m.: A caller in the 1700 block of Kagehiro Drive said they were scammed out of $552.
12:44 p.m.: The driver of a Chevrolet Equinox parked in the 2500 block of North Tracy Boulevard said the driver of a Corvette opened their door and struck the car and then denied doing it.
2:56 p.m.: Drivers were reportedly ignoring the red light and not stopping on West 11th Street.
4:09 p.m.: A man in a red Kia Soul was seen breaking into a vehicle and stole a laptop and several other items.
5:25 p.m.: A business in the 6200 block of Promontory Parkway said a former employee stole about $23,000 worth of items.
10:13 p.m.: A caller said a man in the 1200 block West 11th Street got out of a car and tucked a firearm into his waistband and then headed toward a liquor store.
10:52 p.m.: A 2001 Toyota Sienna van was reported stolen after the caller lent it to a co-workers daughter who never brought it back.
June 30
2:42 a.m.: A white Volkswagen GTI was broken into on Glenbriar Drive. The caller said there was blood left on the vehicle.
244 a.m.: A vehicle was reported broken into in the 2700 block of Elissagaray Drive.
7:37 a.m.: Items were taken from an unlocked vehicle sometime during the night in the 900 block of Windsong Drive.
8:04 a.m.: Someone broke into a 2013 Corvette in the 1400 block of Tamarisk Lane.
10:15 a.m.: A caller said her ex-husband was at her home in the 1100 block of Berg Road. The woman said he was not supposed to be there and her children were at the house.
1:52 p.m.: A white Tesla was seen driving about 80 mph on North Corral Hollow Road.
2:19 p.m.: A woman in the 3500 block of West Grant Line Road said her sister ran her over.
2:31 p.m.: Someone in the 2600 block of Daisy Lane said they were scammed out of $5,000.
6:45 p.m.: Fireworks were seen going off near Lankershire Drive.
9:21 p.m.: A caller said there’re was a late 90s Suburban driving west on Valpico Road and teen passengers appeared to be smoking marijuana sending large plumes of smoke from the vehicle.
11:06 p.m.: A man was pulling his pants down while standing on he 2400 block of Naglee Road.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
