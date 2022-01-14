On Saturday at 2:59 p.m. a caller said there was an older white utility truck parked in the 2800 block of North Tracy Boulevard with a community mailbox in it. The mailbox appeared to have been cut off, still had keys and mail in it. The caller said no one had been by the truck in about a week and wanted to make police aware of it.
Tracy police received 1,279 calls for service from Jan. 6 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time.
Wednesday
3:49 a.m.: A caller from a business in the 500 block of East 10th Street said a man wearing a black coat, gray pants and red tennis shoes was trespassing on the property wandering around the parking lot.
11:12 a.m.: A business in the 1500 block of North Chrisman Road said an employee had taken more than $2,000 worth of merchandise. The employee was in the business’ office and had admitted taking he items.
6:33 p.m.: A heavyset man with a blue hoody and a reusable grocery bag stole cigarettes from a business in the 1100 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
10:54 p.m. A caller from the 1100 block of Michael Drive said they were following a person who stole an Amazon package. The caller said the person that stole the package was with someone else and was following them in a car.
10:59 p.m.: An off-duty California Highway Patrol officer said a possibly intoxicated driver passed by on eastbound Interstate 205 near the Grant Line Road Exit. The vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic, braking and driving between 45 and 75 MPH.
Tuesday
7:07 a.m.: A homeless man was sleeping under the eves behind the Kumon Math and Reading Center of Tracy, 1858 W. 11th Street. The caller said he tried to get the man to move but he wouldn’t leave and the police to make him move.
8:18 a.m.: A resident in the 1400 block of Chester Drive said someone tried to open her garage door last night and thought they got in but nothing was taken.
10:28 a.m.: A yellow 2003 Honda CBR motorcycle was stolen from 200 block of West Grant Line Road.
11:44 a.m.: A caller said she moved from an address in the 2100 of Kenilworth Court last year and never received her stimulus check payment. She said whoever moved into her old address took her check and was also using her pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer card intended for her child.
1:07 p.m.: A woman interrupted a burglary attempt of her vehicle in the 2800 block of West Grant Line Road. She said the suspects got into a vehicle and left the area.
1:54 p.m.: Someone said they sent $500 to a person she thought was her cousin. The caller said she found out it wasn’t her cousin and that person had scammed six other people.
2:07 p.m.: An employee at a business in the 2600 block said their boss told them they had just been robbed at gunpoint.
6:33 p.m.: A battery was stolen from a forklift in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road. The theft damaged the forklifts wiring to the battery.
8:32 p.m.: A man in the 200 block of West Grant Line Road said a man walked up to him and asked what time it was and then pulled a gun and stole his watch and a gold chain.
10:42 p.m.: A black 2000 Mercedes Benz was stolen from the 400 block of West Grant Line Road.
Monday
7:10 a.m.: A caller in the 1600 block of Court Drive said their white 2018 Honda Civic had been stolen. Police found that the vehicle had been repossessed.
7:30 a.m.: A mailbox had been broken into sometime during the night in the 200 block of Fox Meadow Court.
9:58 a.m.: The drivers of a BMW and an Audi were chasing each other as they got on westbound Interstate 205 at the Naglee Road onramp. Police transferred the call to the California Highway Patrol.
11:44 a.m.: A green 1995 Toyota Camry was reported stolen from West Grant Line Road.
12:51 p.m.: The owner of a white 2009 Ford F250 pickup said the truck’s front license plate was stolen.
2:48 p.m.: A caller in the 3100 block of Jerrold Zanzi Lane said they could see a man wearing white jacket and sweatpants holding a handgun in front of their home.
3:37 p.m.: A caller from a business in the 1900 block of North MacArthur Drive said there was an ongoing problem of homeless people sleeping in the dumpster at night.
5 p.m.: A woman told police her ex-boyfriend keyed her vehicle and then left with his new girlfriend in a gray Dodge Challenger.
6:49 p.m.: A black Ford pickup was seen swerving all over eastbound Linne Road. The caller thought the driver might be intoxicated.
7:42 p.m.: A caller said a window of their vehicle was smashed and items were stolen from it while it was parked in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
8:33 p.m.: A man said his son was scammed out of $6,750 last Thursday and wanted to talk to an officer about the incident.
Sunday
12:06 a.m.: Someone complained about loud music coming from a party in the 1600 block of Lincoln Boulevard.
12:54 a.m.: A caller said they were jumped in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway and their wallet and phone were taken.
2:06 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of West Court said they heard a noise on the roof and when they looked out a window they saw a man wearing all black with gloves leaving her backyard.
9:28 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from the 600 block of Jefferson Lane.
10:13 a.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 2600 block of Reyes Lane.
1:24 p.m.: A caller in the 500 block of Renaissance Drive said they were being scammed about a job offer.
1:25 p.m.: Someone called police about two dirt bikes riding all over the area near Russell Street and Longfellow Court.
2:20 p.m.: A woman in the 300 block West Grant Line Road called police about a man that had been harassing her.
5:52 p.m.: A resident in an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Henley Parkway said they heard a man screaming and then five gunshots.
6:34 p.m.: A store in the 700 block of West 11th Street said a man stole food items and then hit someone with a car as the person was trying to stop him.
Saturday
2:34 a.m.: A caller said someone removed a passenger side door from their vehicle and it was being stored in a trailer.
9:43 a.m.: A red lowered 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was stolen from the 1500 block of Reef Court.
10:32 a.m.: A man stole a $250 pair of boots, a $125 jacket and $30 pair of gloves from a store in the 2400 block of Naglee Road and left in a silver four-door sedan.
10:42 a.m.: A caller said he booked a room at a motel in the 3800 block of North Tracy Boulevard and his friends stayed in the room and kicked him out.
11:01 a.m. : A resident in the 500 block of Allisha Lane woke up to find egg all over the street and on vehicles on the street. Officer said no other areas had reported any eggings and the caller wanted to speak to an officer about the incident.
4:13 p.m.: Someone tried to steal the catalytic converter from a Honda in the 2900 block of Wagner Court.
7:49 p.m.: A community mailbox was broken into in the 2600 block of Reyes Lane.
7:58 p.m.: Police received a complaint about a loud party going on in the 1600 block of Tahoe Circle.
8:40 p.m. A caller told police there was a vehicle doing doughnuts in the intersection of Elissagary and Amatchi Drive. The caller said they had security camera footage of the incident.
Friday
12:20 a.m.: Police were called about a man and a woman having an argument in the 1500 block of Wall Street. Police gave them a warning.
7:44 a.m.: A white 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck was stolen from the 1200 block of West 11th Street.
8:06 a.m.: A caller said while they were shopping at Home Depot, 2461 Naglee Road, someone broke a lock on the tool chest in their pickup truck and stole Milwaukee drills and other tools.
8:09 a.m.: Someone broke into a house under construction on Dominique Drive.
12:08 p.m.: A man told police that his 2010 Cadillac SRX was stolen from 11th Street where he parked it overnight after running out of gas.
1:48 p.m.: A caller from a business in the 3000 block of West Grant Line Road said someone stole items from the store and left in a vehicle, hitting a parked van as he left.
1:59 p.m.: Police were called about two dirt bikes being ridden near the railroad crossing at West Linne and Corral Hollow roads.
4:46 p.m.: A resident in the 1800 block of Heather Court said someone siphoned gas out of their pickup truck sometime during the night.
6:50: Someone in the 300 block of Defender Lane reported their mailbox had been broken into at some point and their driver’s license and bank info were being used at a bank in Livermore. The person who took the information requested new bank cards and made withdrawals of $55 and $6,000.
7:06 p.m.: A blue 1999 Honda CRV was stolen from the Macy’s parking lot at West Valley Mall, 3400 Naglee Road.
Jan. 6
4:47 a.m.: A work van was broken into in the 2600 block of Henley Parkway.
6:12 a.m.: A white 1995 Ford Thunderbird was reported stolen from the parking lot of a business in the 2700 block of Paradise Avenue.
7:41 a.m.: A truck was burglarized in the 2700 block of Pavilion Parkway.
11:42 a.m.: A green 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe was reported sometime during the past few days from the 220 block of West 20th Street.
2:43 a.m.: A caller said he could hear four dirt bikes riding on the Western Pacific Railroad property west of Corral Hollow Road.
3:58 p.m.: A resident in the 400 block of Presidio Place said they received a letter stating someone was using their name to make Electronic Benefit Transfer claims. The caller said they had information about the suspect.
5:51 p.m.: Someone said their nephew and his girlfriend got into an argument with their 18-year-old niece. The caller asked the girlfriend to leave, and she refused. Police gave the woman a warning.
6:01 p.m.: A man was wandering around a parking lot in the 1400 block of Mariani Court. The caller said the man didn’t belong there and wanted police to have the man leave.
6:03 p.m.: A woman stole four hoodies from a store in the 1100 block of N. Tracy Boulevard and left in a Honda last seen on 12th Street.
7:10 p.m.: Someone stole a bunch of shoes from a business in the 2400 block of Naglee Road.
8:18 p.m.: A caller in the 300 block of West Grant Line Road said someone just stole his wallet.
• This column includes a sample of items as reported in the Tracy Police Department dispatcher’s daily log. Additional information is based on reports from officers and other law enforcement agencies. Charges may have been added or dropped as of press time, and all suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty. To report information anonymously about a crime: Crime Stoppers, 831-6847.
