A caller at 9:18 p.m. on Saturday said they were walking on the 300 block William Pishner Drive with their wife on the street when four teens in a black Mercedes through ham and eggs at them as they passed by. The teens were also egging cars on the street. The caller wanted to press charges against the teens.
Tracy police received 1,411 calls for service from Aug. 12 through Wednesday. The following is a sampling of those calls as they were documented in real time. Callas from Tuesday and Wednesday were not available at press time.
Monday
6:19 a.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2001 Jeep Cherokee in the 200 block of East Carlton Way. The caller said a neighbor may have video of the theft.
7:36 a.m.: A resident in the first block West First Street said their water hose had been stolen for the second time.
9:31 a.m.: A woman found a BB sized hole in a kitchen window at her home in the 300 block of North Central Avenue.
2:30 p.m.: A homeless man stole a few items from cars at RAD Motors, 450 W. Grant Line Road
5:11 p.m.: A caller was involved in a vehicle accident at Rite Aid, 1970 W. Grant Line Road. The caller said she was driving a black Cadillac and the other driver claimed the caller was responsible for the accident. The caller said the other driver got out of her vehicle and ran at her screaming and the caller left the scene fearing for her safety.
6:38 p.m.: An asset protection staff member at Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road, was assaulted by someone trying to steal from the store.
7:52 p.m.: A resident on the 500 block of Krider Court said their entire car was spray painted and it was now making a strange noise.
8:11 p.m.: Someone used a BB gun to shoot out a window of a car parked on the 400 block of West Fourth Street.
Sunday
12:45 a.m.: A woman making a DoorDash delivery in the 500 block of Cardoza Road said someone pulled a gun on her.
5:29 a.m.: A caller said a man looked like he was trying to break into a machine shop in the 300 block Enterprise Place.
6:11 a.m.: A man doing his laundry at Lava Laundry, 2316 East Street said a woman stole his beach cruiser style bicycle and was last seen riding west on Grant Line Road.
1:46 p.m.: A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2004 Honda Accord in the 2100 block of Deborah Street.
2:34 p.m.: A resident at Gateway Crossing Apartments, 3580 W. Grant Line Road, said their vehicle had been broken into sometime during the night.
3:38 p.m.: A woman in the 200 block of West Carlton Way said someone was standing outside and threatening her with a knife.
5:38 p.m.: A shopper at the 99 Cent Store, 2888 W. Grant Line Road, was standing in line to check out and a man came around a corner and stole a wallet and phone from their shopping cart
6:14 p.m.: A caller in the 1100 Palomar Drive said his gray 2012 Toyota Prius had been stolen sometime during the morning. The caller said he bought it three months ago and had the paperwork for the car, but it wasn’t registered to him.
8:09 p.m.: A fire hydrant was hit on West Larch Road near Industrial Way.
Saturday
5:57 a.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Hotchkiss Street said there was a champagne -colored four-door vehicle parked in front of their house that looked like it had been broken into. The caller said the vehicle did not belong to them.
12:29 p.m.: A caller in the 1800 block of Harvest Landing Lane said a window on his vehicle had been smashed and wanted to talk to an officer about it.
2:46 p.m.: Someone went to the police department lobby and wanted to talk about being the victim of a scam.
7:23 p.m.: A man in the 2800 block of Joleo Court told police he made a call off a Google number was having issues with a Paypal account but ended up calling scammers. They got through his computer accounts and lost nearly $1,000. He had contacted his bank to get a refund but wanted to talk to an officer.
8:38 p.m.: An employee at Rusty’s, 320 W. Grant Line Road said they wanted an unruly patron, described as a man on drugs in a cut off shirt and jeans, removed from the restaurant.
11:40 p.m.: A resident on Whirlaway Lane said their daughter’s boyfriend pulled a handgun on her and threatened to kill her.
11:52 p.m.: Someone reported five to six gunshots coming from El Pescadero Park, 250 W. Kavanagh Avenue.
Friday
12:33 a.m.: Loud music was reported coming from the garage of a home in the 1200 block of Berg Road. Police checked and said the area was quiet.
7:30 a.m.: A caller at a new housing development under construction on Valpico Road east of Corral Hollow Road said all of their equipment was tagged with graffiti during the night.
8:05 a.m.: Tools were stolen from a job site inside a warehouse at Amazon, 1555 N. Chrisman Road.
8:22 a.m.: Police were told drivers were passing on the double yellow line on Corral Hollow Road between Linne Road and Interstate 580.
12:05 p.m.: A caller said a Toyota Highlander reported stolen out of Manteca was just seen in the Safeway parking lot, 1801 W. 11th Street.
2:01 p.m.: Resdinets in Tracy Hills reported a red Tesla Model 3 was driving recklessly of Corral Hollow Road between Tracy Hills and Linne Road. The Tesla was reportedly playing chicken with oncoming traffic and how done it at different times of the day. The residents wanted extra patrols of the area as time allows.
2:08 p.m.: A caller at Trail 50, 650 E. 11th Street, was going to buy a vehicle from someone and the front license plate came back to 2000 Ford truck but also appeared to be related to a stolen vehicle from Santa Clara.
3:42 p.m.: A resident in the 1300 block of East Valpico Road said there was gang graffiti all over their wooden fence in front of the house.
6:30 p.m.: A man walking on the sidewalk on 11th Street near the 99 Cent Store, 1320 W. 11th Street, was drinking from a bottle of vodka and stepping into the road weaving through traffic. The caller said the man looked intoxicated a was walking west along the street. Police checked the area and couldn’t find the man.
6:57 p.m.: A caller in the 1600 block of Ray Wise Lane said someone had shot at the back of their house.
7:02 p.m.: A resident at Sycamore Village Apartments, 400 W. Central Avenue, reported their 2010 Ducati motorcycle stole. The caller said it was stolen on Aug. 3 but he waited to report until he had the DMV paperwork updated. The caller said motorcycle wasn’t running and he had both sets of keys.
Aug. 12
1:17 a.m.: A caller in the 1700 block of Summertime Drive said they heard three gunshots coming from behind their home near railroad tracks. Police checked the area but couldn’t find anyone.
4:57 a.m.: A resident in the 700 block of Bogetti Lane said three people were trying to break into a home next door.
6:47 a.m.: An employee at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 3323 N. Tracy Boulevard, said there was an intoxicated homeless person sleeping in one of the businesses trucks. The person had a blanket covering them and the employee didn’t want to confront them.
7:56 a.m.: A resident in the 2200 block of Gibraltar Lane said they found someone had damaged their fence during the night and wanted an officer to check it out.
11:01 a.m.: A caller in the 3900 block of North Tracy Boulevard said they had just discovered that a 2011 Volvo three-axel semi-truck had been stolen. The caller had been on another route with a different truck and just found it missing.
11:04 a.m.: Police were told a woman with red hair was exposing herself to people passing by at the corner of North Corral Hollow Road and 11th Street. Police said the woman was gone when they arrived.
10:14 p.m.: A person passing by West High School, 1775 W. Lowell Avenue, said a man with no shirt on a bike threw two flash bang devices into the school parking lot.
10:26 p.m.: Someone was trying to steal gasoline from U-Haul vehicles parked at Tracy Mini Storage, 385 Enterprise Place.
